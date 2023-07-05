Val Chmerkovskiy Watches Fourth of July Parade Alongside Mini-Me Son Rome

The pro dancer made memories alongside his baby boy on Rome's first Fourth of July

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Photo:

Instagram/valentin

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy had a fun-filled first Fourth of July with baby Rome!

The couple seemed to enjoy a neighborhood Fourth of July celebration in photos shared on Instagram Tuesday, with the new mom, 29, sharing sweet shots of her 6-month-old trying on a firefighter's hat.

"Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸," she captioned her photos, which include an adorable family selfie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July

Instagram/jennajohnson

In a photo the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, shared on his own Instagram, father and son pose in matching positions in side-by-side lawn chairs.

"Today is @rome.valentin very first Independence Day. Shout out to America for being the absolute best! I love this country and will always celebrate it," he wrote.

"You opened your doors and let me weave my little story into the fabric of this beautiful nation. Today and everyday I ask not what you can do for me, but how I can continue to earn my stay and continue to make this country great for my boy. 🇺🇸 #happy4thofjuly."

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Val and brother Maks Chmerkovskiy opened up about their memories of immigrating to the United States and how they hope to share everything with the next generation.

From their upbringing in the Ukraine to their lives in the United States and all the experiences in between, the brothers expressed their gratitude at having so much to share with each other and with their little ones.

"That's what family is supposed to be about. We've been raised in that type of spirit, to love and support each other and we have done so for all these years," Maks said. "We want to pass that, as examples. We want to show that to our kids and be that for our families and for our kids."

Related Articles
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome Trying His First Foods in Sweet Scenes from Family's Summer
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome, 6 Months, Trying His First Foods in Scenes from Family's Summer Trip
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Fourth of July with Baby
Kaley Cuoco Dresses Daughter Matilda in Adorable Fourth of July-Themed Outfit: ‘Sweetest 4th With Our Little Sweetie’
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
hoda kotb 4th of july
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Red, White and Blue-Filled Fourth of July with Daughters Hope and Haley
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 4th of July
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Fourth of July 'Done Right' with Their Kids
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Fourth of July with Family Fishing Adventure
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Four Kids Forth of July
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's Four Kids Dress in Matching Outfits for Photo Shoot on Fourth of July
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Enjoy First Fourth of July as a Family of Four Outdoors
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Kids Giggle in Sweet Photos from First July 4th as Family of Four
Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
allison holker 4th of july
Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate First Fourth of July Since tWitch's Death: 'Sending Love'
LaNisha Cole Enjoys Fourth of July with Daughter Onyx Ice and Boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba
LaNisha Cole Celebrates Cozy Fourth of July with Daughter Onyx Ice and Boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba
Mike Sorrentino family 4th of July
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Daughter's First Fourth of July (and His 41st Birthday!)
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Alyssa Scott and daughter Halo
Alyssa Scott Enjoys Picnicking and Playtime with Daughter Halo, 6 Months, on Fourth of July
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'