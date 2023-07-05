Val Chmerkovskiy Watches Fourth of July Parade Alongside Mini-Me Son Rome

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy had a fun-filled first Fourth of July with baby Rome!

The couple seemed to enjoy a neighborhood Fourth of July celebration in photos shared on Instagram Tuesday, with the new mom, 29, sharing sweet shots of her 6-month-old trying on a firefighter's hat.

"Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸," she captioned her photos, which include an adorable family selfie.

Instagram/jennajohnson

In a photo the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, shared on his own Instagram, father and son pose in matching positions in side-by-side lawn chairs.

"Today is @rome.valentin very first Independence Day. Shout out to America for being the absolute best! I love this country and will always celebrate it," he wrote.

"You opened your doors and let me weave my little story into the fabric of this beautiful nation. Today and everyday I ask not what you can do for me, but how I can continue to earn my stay and continue to make this country great for my boy. 🇺🇸 #happy4thofjuly."

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Val and brother Maks Chmerkovskiy opened up about their memories of immigrating to the United States and how they hope to share everything with the next generation.

From their upbringing in the Ukraine to their lives in the United States and all the experiences in between, the brothers expressed their gratitude at having so much to share with each other and with their little ones.

"That's what family is supposed to be about. We've been raised in that type of spirit, to love and support each other and we have done so for all these years," Maks said. "We want to pass that, as examples. We want to show that to our kids and be that for our families and for our kids."