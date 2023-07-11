The 23 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Vacuums — Up to 76% Off

Even though summer is a time for outdoor fun, you can't forget to clean your interiors. A quality vacuum cleaner can keep your floors, cushions, and stairs in tip-top shape. If your current vacuum cleaner has seen better days, now is the time to get one during Prime Day.

Amazon has marked down a ton of vacuum cleaners — including upright vacuums, stick vacuums, and handhelds. Right now, prices are up to an impressive 76 percent off, and you can score major savings on popular brands like Black + Decker, Dyson, Roomba, Shark, and more, along with brands you might not have heard of.

The 48-hour sale includes a handheld vacuum for $150 off and a robot vacuum that doubles as a mop for just $130. Remember, some discounts are only available to Prime members, so if you're not one already, sign up for a free 30-day trial today to gain access to exclusive deals, along with many other perks like fast and free shipping.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Say goodbye to lugging around a heavy vacuum cleaner with help from the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, which is nearly $100 off right now. The lightweight tool is not only effective at cleaning carpets and hard floors, but it’s also easy to maneuver beneath and around furniture with a brush head that’s equipped with swivel steering as well as LED headlights. It’s racked up over 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have praised the stick vacuum for having “amazing suction and power,” and for being “very easy to maneuver.”

Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

You can also pick up a cordless option, like this one from Eioeir that’s currently $74. It can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge and uses three power modes (eco, standard, and boost) that reach up to 20,000 pascals to pick up dirt and dust. When you’re done using it, simply hang it on a wall with the included mount.



The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

If you've been eager to try a robot vacuum, but aren't a fan of the high price tag, consider Prime Day as your sign to make the investment. This iRobt Roomba vacuum, which is on sale for $215, is designed to save you time and energy while keeping your home spotless. It can detect dirty areas and increase suction power — all on its own — and when the battery runs low, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge. It also has a slim profile to easily clean under coffee tables, couches, and other areas that are difficult to reach.

Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop

Tired of lugging around a mop and bucket? Then snag this vacuum and mop combo by Yeedi instead. Equipped with 3,000 pascals of suction power, the device sucks up dust, hair, and dirt lying around on your carpets and hardwood floors.

When you’re ready to mop, remove the side cartridge, fill it with water, and place the included cleaning pad on the bottom. It will mop the floor as it travels through your home, wetting the pad along the way. The tool also has floor sensors so it can distinguish between hard floor and carpet, so it knows exactly where to mop.

“My house has never been cleaner. Great suction [and] effortless to use,” one customer wrote who called the device their “best purchase ever.” A second shopper that has a toddler and three dogs said the robot vacuum is “fantastic” and has “easy controls and a simple setup via the app.”

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Handheld Vacuum Deals

Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum

To tackle above-floor messes, take advantage of handheld vacuum deals during Prime Day. If you’re tight on space, check out this sleek handheld with “powerful” suction. It weighs less than 3 pounds, comes with two power modes, and is on sale for its lowest price ever.

Iminso Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Or, opt for this powerful option from Iminso that’s excellent for quickly getting up pet hair and snack crumbs. The "very quiet and effective" device comes with two suction modes to remove debris from carpets, upholstered items, and car interiors.

It also features two built-in LED lights for enhanced visibility while you clean and a crevice tool that makes reaching those nooks and crannies easier. A brush tip and a HEPA filter are also included. And even better — it’s on sale for a whopping 75 percent off!

“This is the best hand vacuum that I have ever purchased,” noted one customer who added that it can “pick up anything in its path.” Another user wrote, “[I] love this vacuum and use it every week to clean my car and small areas in my apartment that a bigger vacuum doesn’t get to. It’s super handy and the battery lasts a long time.”

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Upright Vacuum Deals

Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum

To thoroughly clean your floors, reach for an upright vacuum like this Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum. During Amazon Prime Day, you can snag it for just $100 thanks to the coupon in the product description. It uses agitation to deep clean carpets, while cyclonic action creates a strong suction that quickly removes dirt and debris.

In addition to its incredible power, the Kenmore vacuum also comes equipped with a swivel steering system that makes getting around furniture and bulky furniture effortless. Another convenient feature? It has a 25-foot power cord, so you can cover a lot of ground before needing to find a new power outlet.

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re looking for something that can clean multiple surfaces, consider this Dirt Devil vacuum while it’s marked down to $60. It comes with an extension rod for removing dust from curtains, shelves, counters, and more. Plus, it’s a best-seller in its category and has more than 19,000 five-star ratings. One satisfied shopper wrote, “I have not yet found anything I didn't like about this vacuum cleaner. It is easy, lightweight and the suction power is incredible.”



With all the Amazon Prime Day sales happening this year, there's no better time to take the plunge and finally hit "buy" on that vacuum you’ve had your eye on. Check out more of our favorite vacuum deals below.

Black + Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Tasvac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

