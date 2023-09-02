The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off

If you’ve been waiting to score a vacuum cleaner while one’s discounted, Amazon’s Labor Day weekend sale is filled with picks in every category — up to 79 percent off.

Right now, shoppers can scoop up stick vacuums, upright vacuums, robot vacuums, and handheld vacuums from coveted brands, like Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and Roomba, for as little as $18. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for every house, whether you’re on the hunt for a device that’ll do all the work for you or a one that you can keep stowed in the car to clean up pesky crumbs.

Keep reading to check out all the best vacuum deals happening at Amazon this weekend.

Best Labor Day Stick Vacuum Deals

Tons of stick vacuum cleaners are on super sale right now, including brands like Dyson, Eureka, and Inse. In fact, you’ll want to look at the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s down $100; the powerful device boasts up to 40 minutes of run time and even converts into a handheld vacuum so you can target hard-to-reach corners and even upholstery. Plus, don’t miss out on the Tma stick vacuum while it’s as little as $75. Hundreds of shoppers have picked it up in the past month for its HEPA filtration system and strong suction power.

Best Labor Day Upright Vacuum Deals

If you’re on the hunt for upright vacuums, there are plenty to choose from that are highly reviewed. Try the Dyson Ball Animal while it’s down $200 — the ball technology makes it easy to navigate around obstacles, plus it comes with nine accessories like a multi-angle brush tool and dusting brush. And look out for the beloved Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum, which is an Amazon’s Choice product and has racked up 25,000 perfect ratings.

Best Labor Day Handheld Vacuum Deals

Sometimes a big vacuum cleaner simply won’t cut it. That’s where these handy devices come in, since they’re small, compact, and perfect for quick jobs. Shoppers can pick up a Black and Decker Handheld Vacuum while it’s just $40 and a VacLife device for only $45. Both vacuums are ideal for picking up crumbs or chunks of pet hair, plus they won’t take up much space in the utility closet.

Best Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals

This weekend, choose from Shark, Roomba, Lefant, and Roborock robot vacuums while prices start at just $82. Shoppers rave about the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, citing that it saves “so much time” and adding that floors are “cleaner now” than when using a regular vacuum. And if you want something that mops and vacuums, consider this Roborock option that uses its strong suction power and water tank to make floors absolutely spotless.

Keep reading to check out more vacuum cleaners that are on sale at Amazon during Labor Day.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $150 (Save 35%)

Powools Car Vacuum Cleaner, $45 (Save $15)

Kenmore Featherlite Lift-Up Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 with Coupon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (Save $101)

