Lifestyle The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off Get cleaning with Dyson, Roomba, and Shark options By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez If you’ve been waiting to score a vacuum cleaner while one’s discounted, Amazon’s Labor Day weekend sale is filled with picks in every category — up to 79 percent off. Right now, shoppers can scoop up stick vacuums, upright vacuums, robot vacuums, and handheld vacuums from coveted brands, like Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and Roomba, for as little as $18. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for every house, whether you’re on the hunt for a device that’ll do all the work for you or a one that you can keep stowed in the car to clean up pesky crumbs. Keep reading to check out all the best vacuum deals happening at Amazon this weekend. Best Labor Day Stick Vacuum Deals Amazon Tons of stick vacuum cleaners are on super sale right now, including brands like Dyson, Eureka, and Inse. In fact, you’ll want to look at the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s down $100; the powerful device boasts up to 40 minutes of run time and even converts into a handheld vacuum so you can target hard-to-reach corners and even upholstery. Plus, don’t miss out on the Tma stick vacuum while it’s as little as $75. Hundreds of shoppers have picked it up in the past month for its HEPA filtration system and strong suction power. Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $74.96 with coupon (orig. $349.99) Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (orig. $599.99) Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99) Belief Bvc11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $169) Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $114.99 with coupon (orig. $154.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $469.98) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (orig. $469.99) Best Labor Day Upright Vacuum Deals Amazon If you’re on the hunt for upright vacuums, there are plenty to choose from that are highly reviewed. Try the Dyson Ball Animal while it’s down $200 — the ball technology makes it easy to navigate around obstacles, plus it comes with nine accessories like a multi-angle brush tool and dusting brush. And look out for the beloved Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum, which is an Amazon’s Choice product and has racked up 25,000 perfect ratings. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99) Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79.19 (orig. $87.99) Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $74 (orig. $79.99) Vacmaster Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Kenmore Featherlite Lift-Up Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 with coupon (orig. $179) I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day Best Labor Day Handheld Vacuum Deals Amazon Sometimes a big vacuum cleaner simply won’t cut it. That’s where these handy devices come in, since they’re small, compact, and perfect for quick jobs. Shoppers can pick up a Black and Decker Handheld Vacuum while it’s just $40 and a VacLife device for only $45. Both vacuums are ideal for picking up crumbs or chunks of pet hair, plus they won’t take up much space in the utility closet. Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36.50 with coupon (orig. $73) Powools Car Vacuum Cleaner, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Shark Handheld Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $89.99) Temola Handheld Vacuum, $18 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Bsrco 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum, $29.99 (orig. $58.99) Best Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals Amazon This weekend, choose from Shark, Roomba, Lefant, and Roborock robot vacuums while prices start at just $82. Shoppers rave about the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, citing that it saves “so much time” and adding that floors are “cleaner now” than when using a regular vacuum. And if you want something that mops and vacuums, consider this Roborock option that uses its strong suction power and water tank to make floors absolutely spotless. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Eicobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $81.99 (orig. $99.99) Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $339.99) iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $285) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $88.88 (orig. $265.99) Vactidy T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners Keep reading to check out more vacuum cleaners that are on sale at Amazon during Labor Day. Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $150 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $150 Powools Car Vacuum Cleaner, $45 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $45 Kenmore Featherlite Lift-Up Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $179 $149 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (Save $101) Amazon Buy on Amazon $470 $369 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype