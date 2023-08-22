This $300 Cordless Vacuum That Can ‘Handle All Kinds of Messes’ Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now

Juggling a vacuum cleaner in one hand and a broom in the other during your weekly chores is a hassle. To make to-dos less hectic, opt for a gadget that can get two jobs done at the same time.

The Vactidy V9 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner can clean messes off of all floor types, including low-pile carpet, hardwood, and tile. More than 700 Amazon shoppers just bought the nifty vacuum, and right now, you can snag it on super sale for 65 percent off with a stackable coupon. All you have to do is click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount.

Weighing in at just 3 pounds, the cordless vacuum is easy to take from room to room and carry up or down stairs. Its slim design takes up very little space and its swiveling head can maneuver under and around furniture. The vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and two-in-one brush attachment, which makes cleaning corners, couch cushions, and car interiors a breeze.

Vactidy V9 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $104 with Coupon

The vacuum operates on two powerful suction modes that can reach a speed of 25,000 pascals, snatching everything from small particles like dust and dirt to larger debris, like pet hair and food crumbs. It has a five-stage filtration system that thoroughly removes and traps up to 99.97 percent of germs, according to the brand. And when its 45-minute runtime is nearing its end, simply pop out the detachable battery for a quick recharge.

And if you’re on the hunt for a robotic companion for your cordless vacuum, snap up this highly rated Vactidy bundle, which includes the Nimble T7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, too. The bundle is currently on sale for $246 off.

Vactidy V9 Blitz Cordless Vacuum and Nimble T7 Robot Vacuum Bundle, $234 (Save $246)

Amazon shoppers have praised the cordless vacuum in their reviews. One reviewer raved that the device has “great suction power and battery life,” while another shared, “This vacuum is great for hardwood floors and it cleans very well.” The same user also added that they “love the attachments for cleaning drapes and upholstery and the different suction power settings.”

A third shopper wrote, “It’s lightweight, moves easily, and I can get the entire house cleaned in just one charge.” They continued, “It has three different options to clean, like a vacuum you push, a small handheld for a car, and a longer stick, so you can reach taller spots like a ceiling fan.” They also added, “It’s easy to empty the canister when finished, as well.”

And a final customer explained, “I am a busy person with many pets in the house, so finding a vacuum cleaner that can handle all kinds of messes is crucial. The suction power of this machine is impressive.” They continued, “It effortlessly picks up dust, pet hair, and debris from a variety of surfaces, including carpeting, hardwood floors, and tile.”

Make chores lists easier with the Vactidy V9 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s nearly $200 less at Amazon.

