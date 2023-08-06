Lifestyle Beauty The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3 I love the face mists so much, I have two By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE and was a commerce editor for The Spruce. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether you’re enjoying a pool day with family and friends or dreaming of boating in the Hamptons, sun protection is a must, but who says sunscreen needs to be boring? Vacation sunscreen throws generic suncare packaging to the wind and offers retro-inspired nostalgic suncare products meant to “enhance leisure” while protecting your skin. And right now, the entire line is 35 percent off at Ulta. Our Favorite On-Sale Vacation Products Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50 Face Mist, $15.60 (orig. $24) Vacation Lip Desserts Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30, $3.25 (orig. $5) Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen, $14.30 (orig. $22) Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $11.70 (orig. $18) Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse, $14.30 (orig. $22) Vacation After Sun Gel, $7.80 (orig. $12) Vacation SPF 30 Baby Oil, $14.30 (orig. $22) Vacation Mineral Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $13 (orig. $20) Vacation Classic Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen, $12.35 (orig. $19) Vacation Lip Desserts Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30 Ulta Buy on Ulta $5 $3 I know you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but the first time I saw Vacation’s packaging, I knew I would love it. The brand’s flavored sunscreen lip balm was my first introduction to Vacation, and I appreciated that it made lip protection fun. It saved my lips from that chapped-and-sunburned feeling, the packaging could not have been cuter, and the dinner mint flavor took my enjoyment to another level. Plus, it’s currently only $3. Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50 Face Mist Ulta Buy on Ulta $24 $16 Another summer staple in my bag is the Vacation face mist. I own two of them because I always keep one in my purse and one in my beach bag. While it’s not the only sun protection I use, I love to mist my face before taking an outdoor lunch break or when I’m heating up at the beach but not quite ready to reapply traditional sunscreen yet. People / Erin Johnson I’ve Used Supergoop Glowscreen Every Day for the Past 10 Months — Here’s Why Speaking of heating up at the beach, according to the brand’s website, all Vacation products are made “without Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Parabens and a slew of ingredients that [it] can't get behind,” which follows the guidance set by Hawaii Reef Act 104. The brand also stands behind guidelines from the FDA and Skin Cancer Foundation, and board-certified dermatologists and toxicologists review all of its products. While this sunscreen is definitely fun to apply, you can feel confident that it is safe and effective, too. Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen Ulta Buy on Ulta $22 $14 Vacation claims to be “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen,” and if I’m judging that statement by its sunscreen oil, then I wholeheartedly agree. The oil strikes the perfect balance between being thick enough to offer protection and thin enough to spread easily. A little goes a long way, and it leaves my skin glistening with a light, delicious scent. Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen Ulta Buy on Ulta $18 $12 And because I always have to have a bottle of quality sunscreen on me, I also keep Vacation’s classic lotion on hand for any unexpected prolonged time outside. While the brand also offers sunscreen spray and other fun forms of suncare, there’s something about a classic, nostalgic bottle of sunscreen that I find comforting, and right now, the SPF 30 sunscreen is just $12. If you’re in the habit of shopping for sunscreen, you know that’s a great deal for a name-brand product, so add it to your cart while the sale continues. The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse Ulta Buy on Ulta $22 $14 I think I’ve made it clear that Vacation makes suncare products a joy to use, so it’s not a surprise its sunscreen mousse is one of its most popular products — especially on TikTok. If you dread applying sunscreen, this viral SPF 30 mousse may be just what your pool bag is lacking. It’s easy and fun to apply, and, like all other Vacation products, it’s vegan, water-resistant, and 35 percent off right now. Vacation After Sun Gel Ulta Buy on Ulta $12 $8 Vacation SPF 30 Baby Oil Ulta Buy on Ulta $22 $14 Vacation Mineral Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen Ulta Buy on Ulta $20 $13 Vacation Classic Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen Ulta Buy on Ulta $19 $12