The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3

Whether you’re enjoying a pool day with family and friends or dreaming of boating in the Hamptons, sun protection is a must, but who says sunscreen needs to be boring? Vacation sunscreen throws generic suncare packaging to the wind and offers retro-inspired nostalgic suncare products meant to “enhance leisure” while protecting your skin. And right now, the entire line is 35 percent off at Ulta.

Our Favorite On-Sale Vacation Products

Vacation Lip Desserts Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

Ulta

I know you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but the first time I saw Vacation’s packaging, I knew I would love it. The brand’s flavored sunscreen lip balm was my first introduction to Vacation, and I appreciated that it made lip protection fun. It saved my lips from that chapped-and-sunburned feeling, the packaging could not have been cuter, and the dinner mint flavor took my enjoyment to another level. Plus, it’s currently only $3.

Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50 Face Mist

Ulta

Another summer staple in my bag is the Vacation face mist. I own two of them because I always keep one in my purse and one in my beach bag. While it’s not the only sun protection I use, I love to mist my face before taking an outdoor lunch break or when I’m heating up at the beach but not quite ready to reapply traditional sunscreen yet.

People / Erin Johnson

Speaking of heating up at the beach, according to the brand’s website, all Vacation products are made “without Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Parabens and a slew of ingredients that [it] can't get behind,” which follows the guidance set by Hawaii Reef Act 104. The brand also stands behind guidelines from the FDA and Skin Cancer Foundation, and board-certified dermatologists and toxicologists review all of its products. While this sunscreen is definitely fun to apply, you can feel confident that it is safe and effective, too.

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen

Ulta

Vacation claims to be “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen,” and if I’m judging that statement by its sunscreen oil, then I wholeheartedly agree. The oil strikes the perfect balance between being thick enough to offer protection and thin enough to spread easily. A little goes a long way, and it leaves my skin glistening with a light, delicious scent.

Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen

Ulta

And because I always have to have a bottle of quality sunscreen on me, I also keep Vacation’s classic lotion on hand for any unexpected prolonged time outside. While the brand also offers sunscreen spray and other fun forms of suncare, there’s something about a classic, nostalgic bottle of sunscreen that I find comforting, and right now, the SPF 30 sunscreen is just $12. If you’re in the habit of shopping for sunscreen, you know that’s a great deal for a name-brand product, so add it to your cart while the sale continues.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse

Ulta

I think I’ve made it clear that Vacation makes suncare products a joy to use, so it’s not a surprise its sunscreen mousse is one of its most popular products — especially on TikTok. If you dread applying sunscreen, this viral SPF 30 mousse may be just what your pool bag is lacking. It’s easy and fun to apply, and, like all other Vacation products, it’s vegan, water-resistant, and 35 percent off right now.

Read on for more nostalgic Vacation products to shop before the Ulta sale ends on August 19.

Vacation After Sun Gel

Ulta

Vacation SPF 30 Baby Oil

Ulta

Vacation Mineral Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen

Ulta

Vacation Classic Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen

Ulta

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.