Va. Husband Who Posted on Social Media About Missing Wife Charged with Murder After Remains Are Found in Woods

Michael L. Perry III, 21, is accused of killing his wife Avriel Hooks, 20

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Published on August 31, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Avriel Hooks (left) and Michael L. Perry III. Photo:

Lynchburg Police Department; Blue Ridge Regional Jail

A Virginia husband who pleaded for his missing wife’s safe return on social media has been charged with murder, authorities said.

On Aug. 29, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release that Michael L. Perry III, 21, had been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body in connection with the death of Avriel Hooks, 20.

The arrest comes after a body was found Aug. 29 amid the search for Hooks, who was last seen by her family on Aug. 22 and reported missing the next day, police said. The remains — which have yet to be positively identified as Hooks, according to police — were located in a wooded area off U.S. 60 (Lexington Turnpike) in Amherst, Va.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

According to court documents obtained by WSET and interviews with loved ones, Hooks and Perry got married last November, but were estranged at the time of Hook’s disappearance. Relatives told the news outlet, along with local station WDBJ, that they also share a 5-month-old son.

Perry had posted about his missing wife on Facebook less than a week before he was arrested.

“If you know how much I love my wife and my son, you would understand how hurt I am,” he wrote on Facebook. “I'm constantly searching and looking everywhere for my wife. I'm not okay. This is the mother of my child. I'm lost.”

Another post reads, “My wife is missing. I'm not okay yo. The police questioned me for 5 hours [and] held me for 12. I need any information you can give. I'm a husband and a father. She's my wife and the mother of my child. We miss her.”

At the start of the missing persons investigation, police said Hooks’ disappearance was “suspicious” because she had suddenly stopped communicating with her family, police said. 

Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Avriel Hooks.

GoFundMe

Hooks’ mother, Ashley Pittman, told WSET that she received a text from her daughter around 6 a.m. the day she was reported missing, but she doesn't think Hooks actually was the person who sent it. Pittman claimed the text said Hooks needed some “me time,” at a friend's house which she said wasn’t the way her daughter would normally communicate.

After some time, Perry was considered a person of interest and was taken into custody for questioning. That's when police also shared that the Amherst County Sheriff's Office had discovered a body while searching for Hooks. Charges against Perry were then filed.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Avriel Hooks during this difficult time," police said in the release.

Perry was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, police said. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Hooks' family with funeral expenses.

