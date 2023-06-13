Va. Father Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Missing 4-Year-Old Son

A Virginia father has been indicted this month in the alleged murder of his 4-year-old son.

On June 3, a grand jury indicted Cory Bigsby on charges of murder and concealment of a dead body in connection with the death of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, according to court records first obtained by WAVY-TV.

The indictment alleges Cory killed his son Codi on or around June 18, 2021, and transported, concealed and altered the boy’s body “with malicious intent and to prevent detection of an unlawful act or to prevent the detection of death or the manner or cause of death."

However, it wasn’t until seven months later, on January 31, 2022, that Cory reported his son missing to authorities, according to a press release from the Hampton Police Division.

Investigators spoke with Cory, who said he last saw his son around 2 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, and that the child was “nowhere to be found,” ​​Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a press conference at the time.

On Feb. 1, police officials told reporters that the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, saying there’s no information that would lead investigators to believe the 4-year-old had been abducted.

Chief Talbot also said that the evidence police had about when the boy was last seen did not "match the stories we have received at this point," referring to the information provided by the boy's family.

Cory was later identified as a person of interest in the case and was eventually arrested in February 2022 on felony child neglect charges, a police press release states. The charges stemmed from the alleged abuse and neglect of Codi and his three other siblings, who were left at home alone, authorities said, per WAVY-TV.

Cory Bigsby. Hampton Police

Separate court records obtained by WAVY-TV indicated that Cory also faces 30 more counts of child abuse and neglect.

Though officials have launched extensive searches for Codi with the assistance of federal and local agencies, his body has yet to be recovered.

According to WAVY-TV, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said he is not surprised at the news of this month’s indictment and offered his condolences.

“I hope that today starts the healing process for the family and for those of us who found ourselves in pain for a child that we never met,” the chief told the news outlet.

Cory is being represented by attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, who said she “will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases,” according to NBC 12 and 13 News Now.

“We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence, and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail,” Matheny-Willard said in a statement, per NBC 12.

