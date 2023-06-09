A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her father, a well-known dentist in Virginia, over the weekend, authorities said.

Michael “Norah” Horwitz, 34, allegedly stabbed her 68-year-old father, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, to death inside the dentist’s home in the Birdneck Point neighborhood of Virginia Beach on the morning of June 3, according to a press release from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony, police said. She is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Jail, where she has been placed under suicide watch, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WAVY, 13 News Now and WTKR.

All three outlets report that Horwitz, who police say goes by the name “Norah” and is in the process of a gender transition, has been appointed a public defender. PEOPLE wasn’t immediately able to identify her attorney. It’s also unclear if she has entered a plea.

Norah Horwitz. Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

A motive for the violence remains unclear, but police told 13 News Now, the deadly stabbing happened during what they called a domestic dispute inside the victim’s home.

According to his obituary, Dr. Horwitz was a married father of three children who practiced dentistry in the Virginia Beach area for more than 40 years.

“Abbey shared his love of life with everyone he met. Whether through his dental practice or his volunteer efforts, or even just the stranger standing next to him, he touched people’s lives and brought immense light and joy to those around him,” his obituary reads.

A sign on Dr. Horwitz's practice, called The Art of Dentistry, reads “it is with a heavy heart we will be closed to mourn the passing of our beloved Abbey," WAVY reports.

A former patient of Dr. Horwtiz spoke with 13 News Now about his sudden death, saying he was a "super funny guy, always joking with his staff and patients, but always professional. He made you feel at ease no matter the procedure being done.”

The former patient added that Dr. Horwitz and his wife had recently retired in February and were looking forward to traveling, according to the outlet.

Known as an “active member of his community,” Dr. Horwitz served as President of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and as President of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, according to his practice’s website.

He grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., where he graduated from Fordham University before attending the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in Richmond, Va., his obituary states.

