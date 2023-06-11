Uzo Aduba Is Pregnant! Actress Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba is going to be a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black alum, 42, is expecting her first baby with filmmaker husband Robert Sweeting, she revealed Sunday while appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards. A rep for the couple also confirms the exciting news to PEOPLE.

"The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents," an insider shares.

Aduba unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket to reveal her bump while standing on the Tony's red carpet.

She accessorized the look with David Webb jewlery, Alexandre Birman shoes and Judith Leiber clutch.

In September 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the actress and Sweeting had gotten married quietly in 2020. The couple quietly said "I do" in a secret ceremony held in New York.

Aduba opened up about her marriage for the first time in an Instagram post that month, while quoting When Harry Met Sally.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," she wrote.

Christopher Polk/Getty

Aduba recently reflected on the mothers in her life in the past and present in an Instagram post on Mother's Day.

"Happy beautiful Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there. I honor all of you. I was so blessed to have a great mother who I am truly grateful to have had, here, for so many remarkable years. I wish we could have had even more, seen even more together in the physical, but I know we are sharing and making so many new memories together in the spiritual," she wrote.

"God Bless each of you who do this job, both the born unto you and the chosen. I hope you get a chance to enjoy your very special and deserved day. I love you so much, Mommy! Thanks for being such a great mother to me. Love, Your Zozo. 💜💜."

