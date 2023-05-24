Grieving Uvalde Mom Says Guns Are 'More Important' Than Children in America, 1 Year After Shooting

Three mothers who lost children in last year's Uvalde massacre spoke out on the 'Today' show a year after the shooting

By
Published on May 24, 2023 10:05 AM
Grieving Uvalde mom Veronica Mata speaks out on Today show
Photo:

TODAYshow/Twitter

Gloria Cazares says she came to believe that guns are “more important” than children in the United States the day her daughter and her niece died at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

In an interview on the Today show Wednesday, Cazares joined fellow moms Kimberly Mata-Rubio and Veronica Mata in sharing their perspectives and grief, marking the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Texas.

“Guns are idolized, that’s more important than children — our children,” Cazares told NBC reporter Tom Llamas.

Cazares, who lost her daughter Jackie and niece Annabell, both 10, in the shooting, is among those who have been calling for stricter gun laws in Texas in the year since she and others lost their loved ones. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.



Last month, Mata-Rubio made an emotional plea to Texas lawmakers in a hearing about raising the purchase age for semi automatic rifles — like the one the 18-year-old gunman used in the massacre.

Jackie Cazares
Jackie Cazares. Facebook
Uvalde shooting victim Lexi Rubio
Lexi Rubio. Courtesy Felix Rubio
Tess Mata
Tess Mata. Twitter

“Did you look at images of children running for their lives, and think, ‘What if we had enacted stricter gun laws?’’” Mata-Rubio asked a state House committee, as she wiped away tears, according to the Associated Press.

But a bill to raise the purchase age failed to gain traction, and the Texas legislative session is set to end on May 29.

Uvalde parents say they're also frustrated at the failure to account for why law enforcement waited 77 minutes to breach the classrooms in which the massacre was taking place after shots were first fired.

Even nearly a year after Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, was fired, parents and residents want more resolution.

“Almost a year now, and honestly nothing has changed,” Jesse Rizo, an uncle of one of the victims, told the school board at a meeting last week, according to The New York Times. “These people are pretty much begging you guys to answer questions. You came here and you pretty much oppress people. They ask you questions, you don’t have answers.”

“We used to be a close community,” Rizo told the newspaper. “Now it’s like we don’t know each other anymore.”













Related Articles
Kristy C. Thow and her mom Penny Smith murdered
Kan. Woman and Her Daughter Are Killed by Mom's 'Crazed Domestic Abuser' Husband in Murder-Suicide
Clifton E. Williams
Ky. Man Allegedly Shot His Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Thomas Berry
Boy, 8, Who Loved Baseball So Much He Slept in Uniform Is Killed When Driver Allegedly Goes Through Stop Sign
Hershy Scwhartz
Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
LaShawn Thompson
Death of Ga. Man in Bedbug-Infested Jail Cell Ruled as Homicide
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police