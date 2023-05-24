Grieving Uvalde Mom Says Guns Are 'More Important' Than Children in America, 1 Year After Shooting

Gloria Cazares says she came to believe that guns are “more important” than children in the United States the day her daughter and her niece died at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.



In an interview on the Today show Wednesday, Cazares joined fellow moms Kimberly Mata-Rubio and Veronica Mata in sharing their perspectives and grief, marking the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Texas.



“Guns are idolized, that’s more important than children — our children,” Cazares told NBC reporter Tom Llamas.



Cazares, who lost her daughter Jackie and niece Annabell, both 10, in the shooting, is among those who have been calling for stricter gun laws in Texas in the year since she and others lost their loved ones. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.





Last month, Mata-Rubio made an emotional plea to Texas lawmakers in a hearing about raising the purchase age for semi automatic rifles — like the one the 18-year-old gunman used in the massacre.

Jackie Cazares. Facebook

Lexi Rubio. Courtesy Felix Rubio

Tess Mata. Twitter

“Did you look at images of children running for their lives, and think, ‘What if we had enacted stricter gun laws?’’” Mata-Rubio asked a state House committee, as she wiped away tears, according to the Associated Press.

But a bill to raise the purchase age failed to gain traction, and the Texas legislative session is set to end on May 29.

Uvalde parents say they're also frustrated at the failure to account for why law enforcement waited 77 minutes to breach the classrooms in which the massacre was taking place after shots were first fired.

Even nearly a year after Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, was fired, parents and residents want more resolution.

“Almost a year now, and honestly nothing has changed,” Jesse Rizo, an uncle of one of the victims, told the school board at a meeting last week, according to The New York Times. “These people are pretty much begging you guys to answer questions. You came here and you pretty much oppress people. They ask you questions, you don’t have answers.”



“We used to be a close community,” Rizo told the newspaper. “Now it’s like we don’t know each other anymore.”

























