Utah Man Who Threatened to Kill President Biden and Others Is Killed by FBI Agents Serving a Search Warrant

Craig Robertson posted threatening messages toward several prominent Democratic officials, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and attorneys involved in the investigations of Donald Trump

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 05:54PM EDT
President Joe Biden sit at his desk ahead of addressing the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House
President Joe Biden. Photo:

Jim Watson-Pool/Getty

A Utah man accused of threatening President Joe Biden and other Democratic officials was killed in an FBI-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, as agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at his home. 

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah,” the agency’s Salt Lake City field office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased."

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, was charged with three counts. One of the charges was for "knowingly and willfully" threatening to take Biden’s life.

Robertson allegedly said, per the complaint: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcom, buffoon-in-chief!” 

The complaint also stated that Robertson was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a message that contained a threat to the life of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump at the time.

The alleged threat toward Bragg read, in part: “Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating another of George Soros two-but political hach DAs." It then graphically described putting "a nice hole" in Bragg's forehead and watching as "his life ebbs away to hell."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robertson was also accused of threatening to assault and murder federal officers with the FBI as they were performing their duties.

The complaint contained screenshots of social media posts allegedly made by Robertson that contained threatening messages to such officials as Biden, Bragg, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, as well as the FBI.

Some of the social media posts allegedly attributed to Robertson also featured images of firearms, including one that showed a rifle with the caption: “LONG RANGE DEMOCRAT, HIPOCRIT ERADICATOR.” 

Biden was expected to make his first visit to Utah as president Wednesday afternoon, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. His itinerary included attending a fundraiser in Park City Thursday.

Related Articles
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Third Defendant Named in Classified Documents Case Against Donald Trump, Who Faces Three New Charges
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Describes Six Unnamed ‘Co-Conspirators’: Here’s What We Know About Them So Far
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Charged with Violating the Espionage Act in Historic Federal Indictment
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's White House Valet Has Also Been Indicted as 'Co-Conspirator' in Classified Docs Case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Charged with Violating the 1917 Law
Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to a line of law enforcement officers, as people gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. January 6 marks the second day of Pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress
Inside Jan. 6 Participant Ray Epps' Defamation Suit Against Fox News: 'They Searched for a Scapegoat to Blame'
Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Donald Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
the capitol
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Striking Officer with a Flagpole: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
Sen. Joe Manchin
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club
Who Is Walt Nauta, the Former Trump Aide Charged in Classified Documents Case?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Donald Trump to a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old Kid'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment