Utah Man Who Threatened to Kill President Biden and Others Is Killed by FBI Agents Serving a Search Warrant

A Utah man accused of threatening President Joe Biden and other Democratic officials was killed in an FBI-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, as agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at his home.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah,” the agency’s Salt Lake City field office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased."

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, was charged with three counts. One of the charges was for "knowingly and willfully" threatening to take Biden’s life.

Robertson allegedly said, per the complaint: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcom, buffoon-in-chief!”

The complaint also stated that Robertson was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a message that contained a threat to the life of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump at the time.

The alleged threat toward Bragg read, in part: “Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating another of George Soros two-but political hach DAs." It then graphically described putting "a nice hole" in Bragg's forehead and watching as "his life ebbs away to hell."

Robertson was also accused of threatening to assault and murder federal officers with the FBI as they were performing their duties.

The complaint contained screenshots of social media posts allegedly made by Robertson that contained threatening messages to such officials as Biden, Bragg, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, as well as the FBI.

Some of the social media posts allegedly attributed to Robertson also featured images of firearms, including one that showed a rifle with the caption: “LONG RANGE DEMOCRAT, HIPOCRIT ERADICATOR.”

Biden was expected to make his first visit to Utah as president Wednesday afternoon, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. His itinerary included attending a fundraiser in Park City Thursday.

