Utah Bride Discovers Her Mother-In-Law Was a Nurse Who Helped Deliver Her (Exclusive)

Flipping through his fiancée's baby book, 23-year-old Tyler West saw a photograph of his mother. His mom, a registered nurse, helped deliver the woman he planned to marry.

"It was meant to be," his now-wife, Kelsey West, 22, of Clearfield, Utah, tells PEOPLE. "Tyler and I were very shocked and surprised. I’m grateful that I had both of my moms in the room with me at the time that I was born."

Tyler West and Kelsey Poll met when she was working as a bank teller inside a grocery store in August 2021. They were both students at Weber State University. When he deposited a check, they chatted, he finished grocery shopping, then came back and asked for her number.

“He is just the sweetest guy ever,” she says.

On Super Bowl Sunday this year, Tyler surprised Kelsey with a sunset beach proposal in Puerto Vallarta.

“I was excited to have my best friend around at all times,” Tyler tells PEOPLE.

Tyler West proposing to his now-wife Kelsey in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Courtesy of Kelsey West

Shortly after they got engaged, they went to dinner with both of their parents. Tyler’s mom, Mary Ann West, thought Kelsey’s mom, Stacy Poll, looked familiar.

“I’m like, ‘Where do I know her from?’” Mary Ann tells PEOPLE. She wondered if she met her performing at the community theater, the gym or at work — she's a registered nurse at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on it,” says Mary Ann, 49.

On March 16, as the couple was gathering pictures for a slideshow at their wedding, Kelsey got out her baby book. Flipping through, Tyler stopped at a photo of a nurse foot printing the newborn and said, "That is my mom!"

Tyler West's mother helped deliver his wife Kelsey (left) in 2001. Stacy Poll

Kelsey is the third child out of five. None of her siblings’ baby books have pictures of the nurses — but Tyler’s mother was a very special nurse.

“My heart dropped with excitement,” Stacy Poll, 47, tells PEOPLE. “It made so much sense.”

Stacy Poll remembers being very stressed and scared when she was in labor with Kelsey. When Stacy learned she was pregnant with Kelsey, she had a 9-month-old baby. She worried about how she would be a good mom to three children under three and work full time.

Mary Ann told her she understood — she had just had her third baby herself and was back at work. She held Stacy’s hand and told her, "You’ve got this."

“She calmed my soul,” Stacy says.

Kelsey Poll West's birth. Stacy Poll

And she has it all on video. Stacy went to the basement and dragged out the camcorder recording of Kelsey’s birth. They watched it and heard Mary Ann’s voice encouraging Stacy and telling her about Tyler. They watched as Mary Ann held Kelsey and said, "Hello, baby," and was the very first person to welcome her to the world.

Stacy texted Mary Ann, saying that she knew where she knew her from.

"I completely remembered that delivery — even though I’ve delivered thousands of babies over almost 30 years — but I remember her delivery," says Mary Ann. "That was really special. It just made me love Kelsey and Stacy even more, and [I'm] just thrilled to have them part of our family."

The couple wed on May 25. Kelsey’s connection to Tyler’s mother has deepened. "She really is another mom," Kelsey says.

The two moms live about 10 minutes apart and are constantly talking and texting. "They’re besties now," Tyler says. "The two of them are doing things without us."

The moms are planning hikes, date nights and adventures.

"If we weren’t sisters in life, this definitely brought us closer — we’ll be moms," Stacy says. "She should have been my sister, but instead we were blessed to be mothers together."

They envision years of sharing grandchildren and spending special occasions together.

"Seeing the video of me holding sweet little Kelsey and handing her to Stacy — it just brings it full circle," Mary Ann says. "This whole family, we were meant to be."