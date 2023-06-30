Utah Bride Discovers Her Mother-In-Law Was a Nurse Who Helped Deliver Her (Exclusive)

"I’m grateful that I had both of my moms in the room with me at the time that I was born,” the bride tells PEOPLE

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Updated on June 30, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Tyler and Kelsey Wedding
Kelsey and Tyler West. Photo:

@abbewhite.photography

Flipping through his fiancée's baby book, 23-year-old Tyler West saw a photograph of his mother. His mom, a registered nurse, helped deliver the woman he planned to marry.

"It was meant to be," his now-wife, Kelsey West, 22, of Clearfield, Utah, tells PEOPLE. "Tyler and I were very shocked and surprised. I’m grateful that I had both of my moms in the room with me at the time that I was born."

Tyler West and Kelsey Poll met when she was working as a bank teller inside a grocery store in August 2021. They were both students at Weber State University. When he deposited a check, they chatted, he finished grocery shopping, then came back and asked for her number.

“He is just the sweetest guy ever,” she says.

On Super Bowl Sunday this year, Tyler surprised Kelsey with a sunset beach proposal in Puerto Vallarta. 

“I was excited to have my best friend around at all times,” Tyler tells PEOPLE.

Tyler and Kelsey engagement
Tyler West proposing to his now-wife Kelsey in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Courtesy of Kelsey West

Shortly after they got engaged, they went to dinner with both of their parents. Tyler’s mom, Mary Ann West, thought Kelsey’s mom, Stacy Poll, looked familiar.

“I’m like, ‘Where do I know her from?’” Mary Ann tells PEOPLE. She wondered if she met her performing at the community theater, the gym or at work — she's a registered nurse at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on it,” says Mary Ann, 49. 

On March 16, as the couple was gathering pictures for a slideshow at their wedding, Kelsey got out her baby book. Flipping through, Tyler stopped at a photo of a nurse foot printing the newborn and said, "That is my mom!"

Kelsey Poll West Birth
Tyler West's mother helped deliver his wife Kelsey (left) in 2001.

Stacy Poll

Kelsey is the third child out of five. None of her siblings’ baby books have pictures of the nurses — but Tyler’s mother was a very special nurse. 

“My heart dropped with excitement,” Stacy Poll, 47, tells PEOPLE. “It made so much sense.”

Stacy Poll remembers being very stressed and scared when she was in labor with Kelsey. When Stacy learned she was pregnant with Kelsey, she had a 9-month-old baby. She worried about how she would be a good mom to three children under three and work full time. 

Mary Ann told her she understood — she had just had her third baby herself and was back at work. She held Stacy’s hand and told her, "You’ve got this." 

“She calmed my soul,” Stacy says. 

Kelsey Poll West Birth
Kelsey Poll West's birth.

Stacy Poll

And she has it all on video. Stacy went to the basement and dragged out the camcorder recording of Kelsey’s birth. They watched it and heard Mary Ann’s voice encouraging Stacy and telling her about Tyler. They watched as Mary Ann held Kelsey and said, "Hello, baby," and was the very first person to welcome her to the world.

Stacy texted Mary Ann, saying that she knew where she knew her from. 

"I completely remembered that delivery — even though I’ve delivered thousands of babies over almost 30 years — but I remember her delivery," says Mary Ann. "That was really special. It just made me love Kelsey and Stacy even more, and [I'm] just thrilled to have them part of our family."

The couple wed on May 25. Kelsey’s connection to Tyler’s mother has deepened. "She really is another mom," Kelsey says.

The two moms live about 10 minutes apart and are constantly talking and texting. "They’re besties now," Tyler says. "The two of them are doing things without us."

My Extraordinary Family is PEOPLE's new series that explores fascinating families in all their forms. If you have a sweet story the world needs to know, send the details to love@people.com. 

The moms are planning hikes, date nights and adventures.

"If we weren’t sisters in life, this definitely brought us closer — we’ll be moms," Stacy says. "She should have been my sister, but instead we were blessed to be mothers together."

They envision years of sharing grandchildren and spending special occasions together. 

"Seeing the video of me holding sweet little Kelsey and handing her to Stacy — it just brings it full circle," Mary Ann says. "This whole family, we were meant to be."

Related Articles
Husband of Mass. Woman Who Died by Suicide 9 Days After Giving Birth Looks to Raise Awareness Around PPD
Mass. Mom Who Died by Suicide Was 'Excited' to Have Twins: 'She Loved Being a Mom,' Husband Says
April 22, 2023 at the Encanterra Country club in San Tan Valley, AZ
Mom Who Caught Fire Beats 'Pure Hell' to Walk Son Down Wedding Aisle: 'I Was Determined' (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Georgia Firefighter Helps Deliver Granddaughter While on Duty
Firefighter Helps Deliver First Grandchild When Pregnant Daughter Stops at His Station for Bathroom Break
6 Generations of Women Pose for Sweet Family Photo: 'This One Was Special' https://www.facebook.com/gracie.s.howell/posts/10223934766584605
6 Generations of Women Pose for Sweet Family Photo: 'This One Was Special'
Kelsey Dunlap and Jacob Young's Wedding
Nurses Marry in Emotional Wedding After Epic Engagement at Hospital Where They Fell in Love During Pandemic
Newborn baby
Mom Meets 'Angel' 911 Operator Who Helped Her Deliver Baby Alone in Her Car
Emma And Julia with their nurses, Emma and Julia at Rose Medical Center in Denver Colorado on October 5, 2022
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Touching Photo Taken from Her Last Time with Mom Lisa Marie Presley
Hauck surrogacy story
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'
James Tupper and Atlas Heche Tupper attend the Celebration for Anne Heche with a reading of "Call Me Anne" by Heather Duffy at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on January 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Praises Son Atlas' 'Beautiful' Words at Event Honoring Late Actress
stollen at birth rollout
Mom Says Daughter Is 'Whole Now' After Meeting Chilean Birth Mother from Whom She Was Stolen
Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison, Adriano Luna
Woman Finally Hugs Biological Dad on 'Life-Changing' Trip After She Discovered a Friend Was Her Sister
Erica and Davon Thomas with their newborn daughter Devynn
Doula Uses Video Chat to Help Couple Deliver Baby at Home During Blizzard, Says Parents Did 'Amazing'
NYC nurses Lisa Schavrien and Erin Ainslie Smith help patients cast ballots from their bedside
When These N.Y. Nurses Aren't Delivering Babies, They're Helping Deliver Patients' Ballots