USWNT's Sophia Smith Dedicates World Cup Goal to Late Teammate Katie Meyer: 'We Just Want to Honor Her'

Smith and defender Naomi Girma have dedicated this year's World Cup to their late college teammate Katie Meyer, who died last year

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on July 24, 2023 01:10PM EDT
ophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam
Sophia Smith. Photo:

Robin Alam/USSF/Getty

After Sophia Smith netted her second goal of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam on Friday, she and teammate Naomi Girma knew what to do.

Smith, 22, took her fingers to her mouth and made a “zip-your-lip” motion with her hand, rehashing their late Stanford teammate Katie Meyer’s viral celebration from their 2019 NCAA College Cup win.

"That was for Katie," Smith told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. "Nai and I talked about it before the game. We were like, 'What can we do for Katie?' It was pretty iconic what she did in the College Cup, and we just want to honor her in every way."

Meyer, who died by suicide last year, played goalie on the national championship-winning Stanford squad alongside Smith and Girma.

Their late teammate has been a central figure of motivation for this year’s USWNT squad, which includes Girma, 23, and Smith as two of its brightest young stars.

USWNT Sophia Smithâs Goal Celebration Was In âHonorâ of Late Teammate: âThat Was for Katieâ
Katie Meyer.

Katie Meyer/Instagram

Girma shared with ESPN earlier last week that she also honors Meyer, who was her “best friend” during their years together playing for Stanford, by wearing a white wristband with her initials “KM” written on it.

“Katie was a day-to-day part of her life,” Girma’s mother told the outlet, recalling the moment she found out Meyer died last year. “Naomi told me the news and I just couldn’t believe it. I was heartbroken.”

Girma said that since Meyer’s passing, she’s “put a lot of time and effort into working towards just getting more mental health resources towards different communities that don’t have the same access that others do.” 

The USWNT defender announced last week in an emotional essay ahead of the World Cup that the team is partnering with the organization Common Goal, which uses soccer “to help shift society towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.”

ophia Smith #11 and Naomi Girma #4 of the United States pose for a photo during USWNT Stadium Familiarization at Eden Park on July 21, 2023 in Auckland,
Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty

Girma wrote in her Player’s Tribune essay that Meyer was “truest friend I ever had.”

“The most unapologetic, positive, caring person in the world,” Girma wrote. “The first person to be open and talk about her feelings. The first person you’d turn to when you needed to talk about yours. And the last person you’d think would take her own life.”

And Girma smiled while thinking about their former teammate while speaking with ESPN last week, saying Meyer believed her Stanford teammates would make it to the national team one day.

“She always thought I would go to this World Cup,” Girma said. “It’s special that I’m here and I get to play for the both of us.”

