USWNT Narrowly Makes It Out of Group Stage at World Cup After 0-0 Tie with Portugal

The U.S. Women’s National Team has reached the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup — but only just!

In a dramatic 91st-minute twist, the USWNT — and reigning World Champions — almost saw themselves knocked out after Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost with the teams tied at 0-0.

"It was a beautiful sound to hear it hit the post, that's for sure," USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said afterward, reported ESPN. "That's something we talked about — we knew they were good on the counterattack and they like to get in behind."



USWNT scored 0-0 against Portugal. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The U.S. team now faces Sweden in the round of 16 — the same team that dumped them out of the Tokyo Olympics 3-0 in July 2021.

"I know this team and I know what we're capable of, and just because it hasn't clicked every moment on the field and we're not putting the goals in the back of the net doesn't mean these aren't the right players for the job," striker Alex Morgan said after the game, reported ESPN. "The confidence is there and now we just have to prove it out on the field."

Trinity Rodman crosses the ball during Portugal v USA match. Simon Watts/Shutterstock

“We had our World Cup on the line,” USWNT veteran Megan Rapinoe also shared after the match, per CNN. “Of course, those moments are going to be intense."

"We’re thrilled to be going on to the next stage," she added. "That’s exactly what we wanted out of this match ultimately, is to have another one.”

Despite this, the USWNT performance was heavily criticized by two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, who captained the U.S. team during four games at the 2015 World Cup.

“I’m just not seeing that passion,’’ she said on Fox Sports, reported NBC News. She also described the team's performance as “lackluster" and "uninspiring," adding that it looked as though the U.S. team was taking the result "for granted."