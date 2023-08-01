USWNT Narrowly Makes It Out of Group Stage at World Cup After 0-0 Tie with Portugal

The USWNT came close to crashing out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Portugal hit the goalpost in the 91st minute

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 08:52AM EDT
Pinto Tatiana of Portugal and Andi Sullivan of USA battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA
The U.S. Women's team played against Portugal. Photo:

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The U.S. Women’s National Team has reached the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup — but only just!

In a dramatic 91st-minute twist, the USWNT — and reigning World Champions — almost saw themselves knocked out after Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost with the teams tied at 0-0.

"It was a beautiful sound to hear it hit the post, that's for sure," USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said afterward, reported ESPN. "That's something we talked about — we knew they were good on the counterattack and they like to get in behind."

Alex Morgan of USA controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA
USWNT scored 0-0 against Portugal.

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The U.S. team now faces Sweden in the round of 16 — the same team that dumped them out of the Tokyo Olympics 3-0 in July 2021.

"I know this team and I know what we're capable of, and just because it hasn't clicked every moment on the field and we're not putting the goals in the back of the net doesn't mean these aren't the right players for the job," striker Alex Morgan said after the game, reported ESPN. "The confidence is there and now we just have to prove it out on the field."

Trinity Rodman crosses the ball ortugal v USA, FIFA Women's World Cup
Trinity Rodman crosses the ball during Portugal v USA match.

Simon Watts/Shutterstock 

“We had our World Cup on the line,” USWNT veteran Megan Rapinoe also shared after the match, per CNN. “Of course, those moments are going to be intense."

"We’re thrilled to be going on to the next stage," she added. "That’s exactly what we wanted out of this match ultimately, is to have another one.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Despite this, the USWNT performance was heavily criticized by two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, who captained the U.S. team during four games at the 2015 World Cup. 

“I’m just not seeing that passion,’’ she said on Fox Sports, reported NBC News. She also described the team's performance as “lackluster" and "uninspiring," adding that it looked as though the U.S. team was taking the result "for granted."

Related Articles
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Says He Moved His Wedding Up a Month to Play for Team USA (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Commanders Radio Host Fired
Commanders Radio Host Fired for 'Sexually Disparaging' Comments About Female Reporter: 'Look, Barbie's Here'
Alex Morgan Is Joined By Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Alex Morgan Is Joined by Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Aaron Rodgers Says Sean Payton Needs to 'Keep My Coach's Name Out of His Mouth'
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Sean Payton for Criticizing Jets Coach: ‘Keep My Coach’s Name Out of His Mouth’
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Says She Was 'Petrified' to Return to 'Twisting on Any Event' After 2020 Olympics
Magnus White of The United States competes during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022
Rising U.S. Cycling Star Magnus White, 17, Dead After Being Hit by Car During Training Session
FUKUOKA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Katie Ledecky of United States is seen on the podium with her gold medal from the Women's 800m Freestyle final on day seven of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 29, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record for World Titles with 16th Gold Medal
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Gotta Be a Better Teammate' After Scuffle During Chiefs Training Camp
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out After His in-Laws, Nephew Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is Taking Time Off to Focus on Her Mental Health
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Puts Her Own Cool Spin on the USWNT World Cup Gender-Free Fashion Collection
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to Be Auctioned Off for Just $23
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
Cali Ann Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Chance James Kershaw, Charley Clayton Kershaw, Cooper Ellis Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium
Clayton Kershaw and His Wife Bring Their Four Children to Pitcher's Charity Ping Pong Tournament