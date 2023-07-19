3-Peat’s the Goal!: Meet Members of the U.S.'s 2023 World Cup Team

For the third time in a row, the U.S.'s World Cup players are going for the gold.

Kicking off on July 20, the Women’s World Cup pits some of the world’s most talented athletes against each other with only one goal: coming out on top. The American team has a certain knack for just that. After winning in both 2015 and 2019, the team heads into this tournament hoping to make World Cup history — among both men and women — with a third-straight championship.

While the team revs up for their first game on July 21, get to know some of its biggest players, who spoke with PEOPLE about their soccer dreams — and karaoke.