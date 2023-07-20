USWNT's Lynn Williams Mourns New Zealand Shooting Victims Ahead of World Cup: ‘Very Devastating’

Members of the USWNT mourned the victims of Thursday’s deadly shooting in downtown Auckland, New Zealand hours before the Women’s World Cup kicked off.

Local authorities said a 24-year-old gunman opened fire at a construction site near the hotels where teams playing in the World Cup were staying. The Associated Press reports the gunman entered the unfinished building at the site, and shot and killed two people before barricading himself in an elevator shaft, where he got into a shootout with police.

The gunman injured an officer before he was shot and killed, according to local authorities. Police said they hadn’t yet determined whether the gunman killed himself or had been fatally shot by a responding officer.



“Unfortunately, I feel like in the U.S. we've dealt with this far too many times," USWNT forward Lynn Williams told reporters at a news conference later, noting “there wasn’t really a conversation had” about the shooting between her and her teammates.



"But there was definitely a sense of, like, 'let's come together, we still have a job to do,' but also recognizing that there were lives lost and that is very real and very devastating,” Williams, 30, said, according to ESPN.

The outlet reported that the shooting took place shortly before 8 a.m. local time and that a USWNT spokesperson said the team was gathering for breakfast at the time.

"We were just thankful that we were safe, that the first responders and everything was handled very quick," Williams said. "Our security team was very swift to say, 'Look, you can't go anywhere.' “

Auckland, New Zealand. Lynn Grieveson /Getty

Other teams also said they felt safe throughout the morning, despite the nearby tragedy.

“We felt safe the whole time,” Norway captain Maren Mjeldesaid said in a statement, noting she and other players were woken up by a helicopter hovering outside their window. “FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”



Auckland, New Zealand. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty

The USWNT’s morning practice was delayed as local police secured the area, restricting players and others staying at the hotel from leaving the grounds. Crystal Dunn, who is making her second World Cup appearance for the U.S. squad, said the teammates are making sure everyone is comfortable to process the shooting any way they need to.

"This is very real and our condolences are with the families of the victims and the lives that were lost," Dunn said, adding, “Everyone handles these situations differently. So it's important to give people the space that they need to work through obviously the trauma that has occurred today but understanding that we're a unified team.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured the public Thursday’s shooting was an isolated incident related to the gunman’s grievances with his former workplace. “I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat,” Hipkins said. “This appears to be the action of one individual.”

The USWNT kicks off its quest for a third-consecutive World Cup title on Friday against Vietnam.