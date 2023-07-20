USWNT's Lynn Williams Mourns New Zealand Shooting Victims Ahead of World Cup: ‘Very Devastating’

New Zealand police say a gunman shot and killed two people at a construction site near the team's hotel

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 11:53AM EDT
Lynn Williams #6 of the United States speaks at a press conference on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand
Lynn Williams. Photo:

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty

Members of the USWNT mourned the victims of Thursday’s deadly shooting in downtown Auckland, New Zealand hours before the Women’s World Cup kicked off.

Local authorities said a 24-year-old gunman opened fire at a construction site near the hotels where teams playing in the World Cup were staying. The Associated Press reports the gunman entered the unfinished building at the site, and shot and killed two people before barricading himself in an elevator shaft, where he got into a shootout with police.

The gunman injured an officer before he was shot and killed, according to local authorities. Police said they hadn’t yet determined whether the gunman killed himself or had been fatally shot by a responding officer.

“Unfortunately, I feel like in the U.S. we've dealt with this far too many times," USWNT forward Lynn Williams told reporters at a news conference later, noting “there wasn’t really a conversation had” about the shooting between her and her teammates.

"But there was definitely a sense of, like, 'let's come together, we still have a job to do,' but also recognizing that there were lives lost and that is very real and very devastating,” Williams, 30, said, according to ESPN.

The outlet reported that the shooting took place shortly before 8 a.m. local time and that a USWNT spokesperson said the team was gathering for breakfast at the time.

"We were just thankful that we were safe, that the first responders and everything was handled very quick," Williams said. "Our security team was very swift to say, 'Look, you can't go anywhere.' “

An armed police officer stands on patrol in a cordoned downtown area on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand.

Lynn Grieveson /Getty

Other teams also said they felt safe throughout the morning, despite the nearby tragedy.

“We felt safe the whole time,” Norway captain Maren Mjeldesaid said in a statement, noting she and other players were woken up by a helicopter hovering outside their window. “FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”

Police officers cordon off an area near the site of a shooting in central Auckland on July 20, 2023
Auckland, New Zealand.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty

The USWNT’s morning practice was delayed as local police secured the area, restricting players and others staying at the hotel from leaving the grounds. Crystal Dunn, who is making her second World Cup appearance for the U.S. squad, said the teammates are making sure everyone is comfortable to process the shooting any way they need to.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is very real and our condolences are with the families of the victims and the lives that were lost," Dunn said, adding, “Everyone handles these situations differently. So it's important to give people the space that they need to work through obviously the trauma that has occurred today but understanding that we're a unified team.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured the public Thursday’s shooting was an isolated incident related to the gunman’s grievances with his former workplace. “I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat,” Hipkins said. “This appears to be the action of one individual.”

The USWNT kicks off its quest for a third-consecutive World Cup title on Friday against Vietnam.

Related Articles
Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Shooting in Auckland: Two People Killed by Gunman Who Stormed CBD Building Site, Shooter Also Dead, Multiple Injured
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Arizona 3 Months Before Making the Super Bowl to Save Money
harles Barkley for the Auburn Tigers after their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena on March 04, 2023
Charles Barkley Tells Anyone Who ‘Has a Problem’ with Transgender Community: ‘F— You’
Magic Johnson and his family
Magic Johnson and Wife and Kids Continue European Vacation in Italy: 'Nothing Like Quality Family Time'
Todd Woodcroft of the Winnipeg Jets poses for his official headshot for the 2019-2020 season
University of Vermont Fires Hockey Coach Over ‘Inappropriate Text Messages’ with Student
OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 14: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 14, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
NHL's Alex Galchenyuk 'Deeply Ashamed' of Using Racial Slurs Towards Police, Enters Assistance Program
Cody Ince
Former Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Lineman Cody Ince, Who Was 'About to Be Married,' Dead at 23
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXotcm5sU6t/?img_index=1 And these two for secondary: https://www.instagram.com/p/BxY1pTDJbWq/?img_index=1 HED: USWNT's Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to 'Best Friend' Katie Meyer After Her Death
USWNT's Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to 'Best Friend' Katie Meyer After Her Death
Sophia Smith and Michael Wilson
Who Is Sophia Smith's Boyfriend? All About NFL Rookie Michael Wilson
Christen Press #23 of Angel City FC looks on after the game against the OL Reign
USWNT's Christen Press Reveals She Needs Fourth ACL Surgery: ‘An Athlete’s Recovery Nightmare’
Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves talks to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan
ESPN’s Jeff Passan Says He Broke His Back After ‘a Large Tree Limb’ Fell on Him
A member of the grounds crew falls underneath the tarp during a weather delay
Cincinnati Reds Grounds Crew Member Gets Stuck Under Rain Tarp: 'Mayday!'
Shaquille O'Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His New BBL Gone Look
Shaquille O'Neal Lets Kids Rescue Him from 'Drowning' in a Pool During Hawaii Vacation — Watch
Brandi_Chastain_Brain_Donation
24 Years After Brandi Chastain's Iconic World Cup Goal, She Says This Year's Team Is 'Ready' (Exclusive)
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is interviewed prior to the start of the SEC Championship football game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 3rd, 2022
Johnny Manziel Recalls Feeling 'Empty Inside' During Tumultuous NFL Career in 'Untold' — See the Trailer
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023
Patrick Mahomes ‘Truly’ Believes He ‘Wouldn’t Be in the Position I Am Now’ Without Wife Brittany