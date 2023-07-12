USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)

O'Hara and the USWNT will play for an unprecedented third-straight World Cup title this month

Published on July 12, 2023 09:30AM EDT
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
Kelley O'Hara. Photo:

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty

Kelley O’Hara is already having a memorable 2023, getting engaged on New Year’s Eve and being named to her fourth World Cup roster last month.

“It’s special,” O’Hara, 34, tells PEOPLE. "With my excitement level, it still feels like my first one. But four is pretty crazy.”

The defender shares that she and fiancée Kameryn Stanhouse won’t be planning their wedding until “at least 2024” because of the upcoming women’s World Cup tournament, which kicks off later this month.

“This is a big year for us so we don't want to have to stress over that,” she says. “We have other things to stress over, so we’re just enjoying being engaged.”

O’Hara and Stanhouse quickly became friends after meeting through work off the field, the U.S. Women’s National Team star recalls. “At one point, we looked at each other and I think it clicked for both of us. Like, ‘Oh, I like you! And you like me?!’ ” she says.

“She's my best friend,” O’Hara adds with a huge smile. “She's the biggest support system for me and I just feel lucky to have her in my life. We've been together for a long time now and been through so many milestones together, so it’s fun to think about forever. And we’re together forever.”

Kelley Ohara of United States (L) kisses her mate during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands
Kelley O'Hara and Kameryn Stanhouse.

Marcio Machado/Getty

The two-time World Cup champion spoke with PEOPLE ahead of the World Cup while promoting her work with Under Armour alongside England’s Alex Greenwood. The two players star together in a new ad promoting the brand’s first-ever women's soccer cleat. 

Under Armour's new cleat underscores the growth of women’s soccer around the world — in no small part due to the USWNT’s own influence on the game.

“Winning creates change,” O’Hara says. “And we've been able to change the future of this sport in this country and globally, which is incredible.”

The USWNT will try to win an unprecedented third-straight World Cup later when the tournament kicks off in New Zealand and Australia. 

Kelley O'Hara #5 of NJ/NY Gotham FC prior to the NWSL soccer game against the North Carolina Courage on April 22, 2023
Kelley O'Hara.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

O’Hara’s been an integral part of both title teams in 2015 and 2019, after first joining the USWNT in 2010. But the veteran defender says she’s still hungry for a third consecutive title — one that would solidify this era of U.S. women’s soccer as the most dominant the sport has ever seen.

“It would be incredible,” O’Hara says. “I’ve won two and that feels amazing, but for me, I just want more. I'm competitive. I want to be the winner. It would be so cool. And it'd be so cool to do it with this group, too.”

Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States reacts to a missed scoring opportunity during a game
Kelley O'Hara.

Greg Bartram/ISI Photos/Getty

O’Hara was selected to the team late last month and joins a roster with familiar names like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan

But this year’s squad is notable for its new faces, as well. A total of 14 new players — like forwards Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson, and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury  — will make their World Cup debuts when the U.S. starts the tournament against Vietnam on July 21.

“I’m one of the moms of the group,” O’Hara jokes. “But it's a really exciting roster. It's full of a lot of potential and it’s a good balance of really seasoned and experienced players, but also new, fresh, exciting young talent.”

The U.S. squad is coming into the tournament as the top-ranked team in the world and a favorite to take home its fifth title overall — an experience she wants to share with the team’s next generation of players.

“These players, some of them have never won,” O’Hara says. “To be crowned World Champion, there's no other feeling in the world like it.”

