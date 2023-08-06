USWNT Out of the World Cup in First Round After Losing on Penalties to Sweden

For the first time since the inception of the Women’s World Cup in 1991, the USWNT has exited the tournament before the semifinals.

Early Sunday morning, the USWNT took to the pitch for the round of 16 game against Sweden — the same team who ended the United States’ 44-game win streak at the opening of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. This time, Sweden’s victory after the 0-0 match went to penalties — where they secured their position in the tournament's quarter-finals by winning 5-4 — sent the USWNT home with their worst-ever finish in the Women’s World Cup.

A tense goalless draw that saw the USWNT dominating on the pitch of the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, went to a dramatic penalty shoot-out after both sides failed to score during extra time.

The US team started the penalty shoot-out with conviction, Andi Sullivan, team captain Lindsay Horan and Kristie Mewis all scored when they stepped up to the penalty spot. A miss from Sweden on their fourth penalty set US hearts racing, but Megan Rapinoe then failed to convert, shooting her penalty over the bar.

USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher batted away Sweden's fifth attempt, though this was followed by a miss from Sophia Smith. A goal from Sweden's Hanna Bennison sent the penalties into "sudden death." Goals from Naeher and Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson ramped up the tension, before a miss by Kelley O'Hara gave Sweden the opportunity to clinch the win.

Forward Megan Rapinoe of United States misses penalty against Sweden in the Women's World Cup. Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

Sweden's Lina Hurtig took her shot, and though Naeher made a valiant attempt to save it, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirmed the ball had indeed crossed the line, granting the Swedish team their ticket to the tournament's quarter finals.

"We entertained, we created chances, we didn’t score and this is part of the game," team captian Horan said after the match, per CNN. "Penalties, to be frank, they suck, they’re too cruel. I’m proud of every player that stepped up to take a penalty today, score or miss, it’s courageous to go take a penalty. I’m very proud of my team."



A tearful Julie Ertz, who plays in defense, described her "emotional" reaction to the loss after the match, describing penalties as "the worst."

“We didn’t put anything in the back of the net,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “The penalties was tough as well. It’s just emotional because it’s probably my last game ever. It’s just tough. It’s an emotional time. It obviously sucks. Penalties are the worst.”

The USWNT following their loss to Sweden during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 soccer match. JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Despite the loss, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke highly of the team and noted the "cruel" nature of the game.

"So proud of the team, of the women on the field," he said, per CNN. "I know we were criticized for the way we played and for different moments in the group stage. I think we came out today and showed what we're all about, showed the grit, the resilience, the fight, the bravery."

"We showed everything we could to win the game and, unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes," he said, per CNN.

The former reigning World Cup champion’s defeat comes right on the heels of their narrow advancement from the group stage after a 0-0 draw to Portugal. Still tied at minute 91, Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost in what could have been a game-winning goal. Had the USWNT lost that game, they would not have advanced out of the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

Their uncharacteristically poor tournament start was heavily criticized by former USWNT captain and two-time World Cup champion Carli Lloyd, who said the team was "spiraling on the world stage.”

“Today was uninspiring. Disappointing,” Lloyd, a commentator for the World Cup, said on Fox Sports after the match against Portugal. “They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals and the tactics are too predictable.”

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty

Furthermore, the Olympic gold medalist said she had a problem with the teams “cheering” and “dancing” after the game. “I know several other [former USWNT] players wouldn’t be happy with that tie. It hasn’t been good overall these [first] three games. It’s a body language thing, it’s a facial expression,” she stated.

Lloyd was also referring to the second round of the team’s group stage, where the USWNT tied the Netherlands in a 1-1 game. Following that July 26 match, Lloyd said on-air she questioned head coach Vlatko Andonovski's lineup choices — namely involving starting striker Alex Morgan, who she said should be replaced by Sophia Smith.

Lindsey Horan, the USWNT captain, told reporters that it was “frustrating” to hear her former teammate’s comments and said it “hurts,” though she did play it off as “just noise.”

Still, the criticism was not enough motivation for the USWNT to take down Sweden on Sunday. The team, who was pursuing their third-straight World Cup championship, is now returning home with their worst ever finish in the FIFA tournament. The last time the team did not win the World Cup was in 2011, where they finished as runners-up after losing to Japan in the championship match. The team has never been eliminated from the World Cup before the semifinals.