USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Early World Cup Exit: 'It's Been the Honor of My Life'

The USWNT was ranked No. 1 in the world and had a 51-5-9 record under the coach, but the team underperformed at the Tokyo Olympics and this year's World Cup

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the warm up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Vlatko Andonovski. Photo:

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down as the coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team after an early exit from the Women’s World Cup earlier this month.

Andonovski, 46, made the announcement Thursday morning, writing in a statement that "it’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years.”

“I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward," he said. "While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world."

Andonovski had led the USWNT to an overall 51-5-9 record throughout his tenure as the team’s coach, taking over for two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis after she stepped down in 2019. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world under Andonovski’s management.

But despite his impressive winning record as the USWNT coach, the team underperformed their high expectations at both the Tokyo Olympics and this year’s World Cup tournaments under Andonovski. The USWNT’s record in major tournaments was 3-2-5.

The USWNT was knocked out in the semifinals of the Olympics by Canada, the eventual gold medal winners, and ultimately won bronze. At this year’s World Cup, the USWNT only managed to win one of its three group stage games and barely made it to the knockout round after a 0-0 tie with Portugal — a game that was nearly lost in the final moments when a Portuguese shot rang off the Americans' goalpost. 

The USWNT was then eliminated from the tournament by Sweden in the Round of 16 after losing on penalty kicks, the earliest the U.S. has ever exited the Women’s World Cup.

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”

USA's coach Vlatko Andonovski looks during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup
Vlatko Andonovski.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former players criticized both the USWNT’s effort and Andonovswki’s decision making throughout the World Cup, as he rarely substituted players.

“The team was disjointed, was not a unit and the coaching was not what this team needed,” former USWNT player Carli Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner, told The Athletic this week. 

Andonovski also responded to criticism from Lloyd earlier in the tournament, calling it “insane” to question the team’s motivation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think is insane,” he said after the team qualified for the knockout round.

“It’s not like we played well by any means, but we owned it,” Andonovski added. “We know that it’s not good enough … We’re not happy with our performance, but we qualify for the next round. We’re moving on.”

After the team was eliminated by Sweden, Andonovski told reporters he wasn’t thinking about his future as the team’s coach, according to the AP. “We spent tough times, good times. I don’t want to see them like that,” he said about the USWNT players. “That’s all I think about.”

Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the warm up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Vlatko Andonovski.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Crocker will lead the search for the team's next coach, while current assistant coach Twila Kilgore will serve as the interim coach for the USWNT's upcoming matches this fall.

Ellis, the team’s former coach, told reporters on Thursday that she hopes the search for the next USWNT coach is “diverse,” per ESPN.

"There's certainly good female coaches out there," Ellis said. "So what I would hope in this process is it's robust, it's diverse, but at the end of the day, this is a critical hire … and I think it has to be the right person."

Related Articles
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day
Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets
Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a strikeout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field
Olivia Dunne Supports Rumored Boyfriend and MLB Prospect Paul Skenes at Minor League Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2023
Novak Djokovic Has ‘Zero Regret’ About Missing Last Two Years of U.S. Tournaments Over Vaccine Refusal
Jorelyn Carabali
Brother of Colombian Women’s National Soccer Star Killed In Shooting Days After World Cup Loss
FIFA World Cup Winner and investor in NJ/NY Gotham FC emcees the World Cup Send Off for the players going to represent their countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup after the National Women's Soccer League Match between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC
Carli Lloyd Backs Up Her Criticism of USWNT's World Cup Play: 'Sometimes the Truth Hurts'
Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Simone Biles Fact-Checks a Tweet About Her Gold Medal Count: 'This Is Awkward'
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Little League Baseball Removes Bunk Beds for World Series After Player's Serious Injury Last Year
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Sean Tuohy Speaks Out About 'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher's Legal Claims: 'The Allegations Are Insulting'
Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’ for Brain Tumor
john john florence; kelly slater
Surfer John John Florence Says a Kelly Slater Rematch ‘Would Be Incredible’ a Decade After the ‘Greatest Heat’
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Harper Beckham Lionel Messi
Harper Beckham Steps onto Field with Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Soccer Match — See the Video!
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
The Makkabi Berlin team pose for a photo before a practice match, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023
First Jewish Soccer Team to Compete In German Cup: ‘Extremely Proud,’ Team’s Founder Says
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)