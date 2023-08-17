USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Early World Cup Exit: 'It's Been the Honor of My Life'

Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down as the coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team after an early exit from the Women’s World Cup earlier this month.



Andonovski, 46, made the announcement Thursday morning, writing in a statement that "it’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years.”

“I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward," he said. "While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world."

Andonovski had led the USWNT to an overall 51-5-9 record throughout his tenure as the team’s coach, taking over for two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis after she stepped down in 2019. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world under Andonovski’s management.

But despite his impressive winning record as the USWNT coach, the team underperformed their high expectations at both the Tokyo Olympics and this year’s World Cup tournaments under Andonovski. The USWNT’s record in major tournaments was 3-2-5.

The USWNT was knocked out in the semifinals of the Olympics by Canada, the eventual gold medal winners, and ultimately won bronze. At this year’s World Cup, the USWNT only managed to win one of its three group stage games and barely made it to the knockout round after a 0-0 tie with Portugal — a game that was nearly lost in the final moments when a Portuguese shot rang off the Americans' goalpost.

The USWNT was then eliminated from the tournament by Sweden in the Round of 16 after losing on penalty kicks, the earliest the U.S. has ever exited the Women’s World Cup.

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”



Vlatko Andonovski. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former players criticized both the USWNT’s effort and Andonovswki’s decision making throughout the World Cup, as he rarely substituted players.

“The team was disjointed, was not a unit and the coaching was not what this team needed,” former USWNT player Carli Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner, told The Athletic this week.

Andonovski also responded to criticism from Lloyd earlier in the tournament, calling it “insane” to question the team’s motivation.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think is insane,” he said after the team qualified for the knockout round.



“It’s not like we played well by any means, but we owned it,” Andonovski added. “We know that it’s not good enough … We’re not happy with our performance, but we qualify for the next round. We’re moving on.”

After the team was eliminated by Sweden, Andonovski told reporters he wasn’t thinking about his future as the team’s coach, according to the AP. “We spent tough times, good times. I don’t want to see them like that,” he said about the USWNT players. “That’s all I think about.”



Vlatko Andonovski. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Crocker will lead the search for the team's next coach, while current assistant coach Twila Kilgore will serve as the interim coach for the USWNT's upcoming matches this fall.

Ellis, the team’s former coach, told reporters on Thursday that she hopes the search for the next USWNT coach is “diverse,” per ESPN.



"There's certainly good female coaches out there," Ellis said. "So what I would hope in this process is it's robust, it's diverse, but at the end of the day, this is a critical hire … and I think it has to be the right person."