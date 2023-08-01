USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Says It’s ‘Insane’ to Question Team’s Commitment After Carli Lloyd Criticism

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think is insane,” Andonovksi told CNN postgame

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
Published on August 1, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Photo:

Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty, ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said it was "insane" to question the team's commitment to the tournament, after former soccer star Carli Lloyd called their play "disappointing."

Lloyd, 41, said her former team was "uninspiring" and "disappointing" after their 0-0 draw against Portugal.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup champion and commentator for Fox Sports, took issue with the players' behavior after the game, questioning why they weren't more visibly frustrated by the result. "I’m all for positivity, but at the same time, the cheering, the dancing, I’ve got a problem with that," she said. "Because, I wouldn’t be happy. I know several other [former USWNT] players wouldn’t be happy with that tie."

Pinto Tatiana of Portugal and Andi Sullivan of USA battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Speaking to reporters after the game, Andonovski, 46, fought for his team, CNN reported.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think is insane,” Andonovksi said.

Andonovski said that while "everyone is entitled to" their opinion, they don't know the team like he does. "They can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels."

Up to this point, the team has been underwhelming, with two group stage games ending in draws — a concern not lost on Andonovski. “It’s not like we played well by any means, but we owned it,” he said, per CNN. “We know that it’s not good enough … We’re not happy with our performance, but we qualify for the next round. We’re moving on.”

In a dramatic 91st-minute twist, the USWNT — and reigning World Champions — almost saw themselves knocked out after Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost with the teams tied at 0-0.

The U.S. team now faces Sweden in the round of 16 — the same team that pushed them out of the Tokyo Olympics 3-0 in July 2021.

Alex Morgan of USA controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"I know this team and I know what we're capable of, and just because it hasn't clicked every moment on the field and we're not putting the goals in the back of the net doesn't mean these aren't the right players for the job," striker Alex Morgan said after the game, reported ESPN. "The confidence is there and now we just have to prove it out on the field."

“We had our World Cup on the line,” USWNT veteran Megan Rapinoe also shared after the match, per CNN. “Of course, those moments are going to be intense."

"We’re thrilled to be going on to the next stage," she added. "That’s exactly what we wanted out of this match ultimately, is to have another one.”

The USWNT will next play in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

