USMNT Star Matt Turner Hands Toddler Son Off to Pregnant Wife in Stands: 'Cheering Dada On'

Matt Turner shared a sweet moment with his son on the field before swiftly passing her off to wife Ashley in the stands

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 3, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Matt Turner Hands Son Easton Off to Wife From the Field Into the Stands in Sweet Photo
Photo:

Muz Quadri | @shake.time for ClubEleven

Matt Turner got a very special visitor on the field.

In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the U.S. men's national team goalkeeper, 28, could be seen enjoying a moment with son Easton, who just celebrated his first birthday.

Additional shots, shared by wife Ashley, show Turner walking up to the stadium stands, where Ashley — who is currently expecting their second baby, a girl due this winter — reaches over to retrieve her little boy.

"This little guy makes his way to see his daddy one way or another 🤍🩵❤️ always his #1 fan 🤟," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Matt Turner (1 U.S. Men's National Soccer Team) holds his baby on the field after the CONCACAF Gold Cup football match between the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team and Jamaica on Saturday June 24 at Soldier Field, Chicago, USA.

Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP/Sipa USA via AP Images

"Looking forward to cheering dada on tonight too 🇺🇸 good luck @headdturnerr - we love you!!" she concluded.

On Easton's birthday, the soccer pro shared a sweet tribute to his son.

"Dear Easton, I could write a novel about this last 365 days of loving you," he wrote. "You are the light of our lives, and these videos and pictures are just a glimpse! Happy 1st Birthday Easton Atwood."

Matt Turner Hands Son Easton Off to Wife From the Field Into the Stands in Sweet Photo

Muz Quadri | @shake.time for ClubEleven

Ashley shared a heartfelt message to the soon-to-be father of two on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day last month.

"I love watching you do so many incredible things in life, but watching you become a father has been my favorite by far," she wrote.

"Happy Father’s Day @headdturnerr - may you know your strength by looking in your baby’s eyes. May you know all the love by feeling their touch. May you know that you are their hero for all eternity ❤️ can’t wait to watch all the amazing things you teach them 🥹 we love you daddy! - love E."

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling, 2, in a Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Travel Adventures: 'We're Ready'
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling in Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Trip: 'We're Ready'
Paris Hilton Smiles at Son Phoenix as They Enjoy a Stroll: 'Mommy Day in the Park'
Paris Hilton Enjoys a Stroll with Baby Son Phoenix, 5 Months: 'Mommy Day in the Park'
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Son Wren and Elder Siblings: â4 People I Madeâ
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bump in Lift Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie
Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Pregnant Rihanna Cools Down with Snow Cone Treats in Barbados
Serena Williams and daughter alexis
Pregnant Serena Williams Says She's 'Trying to Look Cool' in 'Hot Weather' with Her Daughter
Jordanna Barrett and Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Announces She's Pregnant After Death of Daughter Arrayah
Luke Bryan and son Bo
Luke Bryan Says Teaching Son How to Drive Has Been a 'Nightmare': 'He Has No Idea What He's Doing'
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell 'Worked on Herself' and 'Really Transformed' Before Becoming a Mom of Two: Source
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Surprise! Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2, a Son, at 53: 'It's Never Too Late'
j balvin and wife
J Balvin Carries Son, 2, on His Shoulders and Snuggles Up in His Crib in Adorable New Photos