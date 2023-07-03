USMNT Star Matt Turner Hands Toddler Son Off to Pregnant Wife in Stands: 'Cheering Dada On'

Matt Turner got a very special visitor on the field.

In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the U.S. men's national team goalkeeper, 28, could be seen enjoying a moment with son Easton, who just celebrated his first birthday.

Additional shots, shared by wife Ashley, show Turner walking up to the stadium stands, where Ashley — who is currently expecting their second baby, a girl due this winter — reaches over to retrieve her little boy.



"This little guy makes his way to see his daddy one way or another 🤍🩵❤️ always his #1 fan 🤟," she wrote in the caption.



"Looking forward to cheering dada on tonight too 🇺🇸 good luck @headdturnerr - we love you!!" she concluded.

On Easton's birthday, the soccer pro shared a sweet tribute to his son.

"Dear Easton, I could write a novel about this last 365 days of loving you," he wrote. "You are the light of our lives, and these videos and pictures are just a glimpse! Happy 1st Birthday Easton Atwood."

Ashley shared a heartfelt message to the soon-to-be father of two on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day last month.

"I love watching you do so many incredible things in life, but watching you become a father has been my favorite by far," she wrote.



"Happy Father’s Day @headdturnerr - may you know your strength by looking in your baby’s eyes. May you know all the love by feeling their touch. May you know that you are their hero for all eternity ❤️ can’t wait to watch all the amazing things you teach them 🥹 we love you daddy! - love E."