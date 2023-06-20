Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day

The singer posted a family photo to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 07:37PM EDT
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/usher

Usher is celebrating his kids on Father's Day.

On Monday, the singer, 44, posted a family photo to his Instagram in celebration of his parenting experience.

In the photo, Usher posed with his arms around his two older sons, Usher "Cinco" V, 15, and Naviyd Ely, 14, who in turn had their father's younger children, daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, and son Sire Castrello, 19 months, on their shoulders.

"Hold on to them while you can mannn...😌 BIGS & littles," Usher wrote in his caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

He shares sons Cinco and Naviyd with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and Sovereign and Sire with his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The musician has been open about not having a strong relationship with his own father and has used his childhood as a teaching tool for being a parent himself.

He told Essence in 2008 that he evaluated "what I feel like I missed from my own father — knowing that I was accepted. That I mattered. And hearing that he cared enough to put me before himself" and vowed to provide his children with the support and security he never had.

Usher's kids have also served as the inspiration behind some of his music. He revealed that his 2020 song "I Cry" was inspired by a moment he shared with his two oldest sons in which he began crying while they were all watching an animated movie together.

"There was a moment between a son and a father and it got to me — I started crying. So my kids, they look over at me and they're like, 'Are you crying?!' " Usher recalled. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm crying!' They're like, 'You cry?!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I cry, and it's okay to cry.' "

Both of Usher's children with Goicoechea were born during the COVID-19 pandemic. He opened up about the experience during a September 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"I think everybody's had the opportunity to take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time — it's family," he said. "It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them."

Related Articles
Dick Van Dyke father's day Instagram post
Dick Van Dyke, 97, Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids and Grandkids: 'I'm a Very Lucky Boy!'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Uzo Adub
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
Ludacris father's day post
Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos as He Celebrates Being 'Deuce's Dad'
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos with Son Celebrating Being 'Deuce's Dad'
pink fathers day post
Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Vanessa Bryant Kobe Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day
mindy kaling fathers day
Mindy Kaling Gets Emotional as She Shares Her Dad Drove Her Home from Hospital After Kids' Births
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille Wishes Michael Sterling a Happy Father's Day amid Divorce: 'Best Father'