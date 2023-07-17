Usher Gives Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Sweet Shout-Out at Last Las Vegas Show of the Summer: 'My GOAT, My Love'

Usher brought even more heat to the 115-degree Las Vegas weather as he closed out his sexy summer residency on Saturday night.

The singer-songwriter, 44, after thanking all of the staff and performers, also gave a sweet shout-out to his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in the process.

The acknowledgment came after he called out veteran music exec L.A. Reid in the audience, referring to him as "the GOAT" (a.k.a. greatest of all time) for all he's done for his career after signing him at just 14 years old.

Usher then zoned in on the mother of his two youngest children who was also in the audience: "My GOAT... my love, Jenn."

The star shares daughter Sovereign Bo, 2½, and son Sire Raymond, 20 months, with Goicoechea. He's also dad to his two oldest sons, Usher "Cinco," 16, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The "U Got It Bad" singer even thanked all the "ushers" in the house, which he said with a little chuckle.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Wearing an ivory-colored vest and silky pants, Usher first hit the stage around 10 p.m. He was dripping sweat within five minutes from his constant dance moves while performing back-to-back hits.

“I Wanna Make Love” was one of his first standout performances. The set featured women in sequined leotards and fishnets grinding and writhing on the floor doing striptease-style moves. It is Sin City, after all!

Further impressing the audience, Usher — who later changed into baggy black cargo-style leather pants, an Atlanta Braves Nike jersey with “Atlanta” bedazzled in red and a shimmery red Braves hat — then came out in sparkly red roller skates, not missing a beat as he danced and sang on a headset mic while skating around the stage.

“This is the last show of the month so I’m gonna come out and party with ya’ll,” Usher announced later in his set, coming out to a platform in an upper level of the theater to high-pitched squeals from the mostly female audience.

The superstar initially launched the residency, which has now been extended twice due to popular demand, to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough sophomore LP My Way.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he told GQ in February of the show. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

The "Yeah" singer continued: "No really! They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience."

