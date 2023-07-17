Usher Gives Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Sweet Shout-Out at Last Las Vegas Show of the Summer: 'My GOAT, My Love'

'Usher: My Way — The Las Vegas Residency' picks back up on October 11 at the Park MGM's Dolby Live

By
Updated on July 17, 2023 06:40PM EDT
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Photo:

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

Usher brought even more heat to the 115-degree Las Vegas weather as he closed out his sexy summer residency on Saturday night.

The singer-songwriter, 44, after thanking all of the staff and performers, also gave a sweet shout-out to his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in the process.

The acknowledgment came after he called out veteran music exec L.A. Reid in the audience, referring to him as "the GOAT" (a.k.a. greatest of all time) for all he's done for his career after signing him at just 14 years old.

Usher then zoned in on the mother of his two youngest children who was also in the audience: "My GOAT... my love, Jenn."

The star shares daughter Sovereign Bo, 2½, and son Sire Raymond, 20 months, with Goicoechea. He's also dad to his two oldest sons, Usher "Cinco," 16, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The "U Got It Bad" singer even thanked all the "ushers" in the house, which he said with a little chuckle.

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher in the front row

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Wearing an ivory-colored vest and silky pants, Usher first hit the stage around 10 p.m. He was dripping sweat within five minutes from his constant dance moves while performing back-to-back hits.

“I Wanna Make Love” was one of his first standout performances. The set featured women in sequined leotards and fishnets grinding and writhing on the floor doing striptease-style moves. It is Sin City, after all!

Further impressing the audience, Usher — who later changed into baggy black cargo-style leather pants, an Atlanta Braves Nike jersey with “Atlanta” bedazzled in red and a shimmery red Braves hat — then came out in sparkly red roller skates, not missing a beat as he danced and sang on a headset mic while skating around the stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“This is the last show of the month so I’m gonna come out and party with ya’ll,” Usher announced later in his set, coming out to a platform in an upper level of the theater to high-pitched squeals from the mostly female audience.

The superstar initially launched the residency, which has now been extended twice due to popular demand, to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough sophomore LP My Way.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he told GQ in February of the show. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

The "Yeah" singer continued: "No really! They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience."

Related Articles
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Player DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds
Future Appears to Diss Ex-FiancÃ© Ciaraâs Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: âFâ
Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancée Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan Says She's 'Never Felt' the 'Shadow' of Sister Lindsay's Fame: I'm 'Born to Do This' (Exclusive)
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Announces First New Album in 5 Years with 'Something to Give Each Other' as He Drops Disco Anthem 'Rush'
Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese Bringing 'Personal Obsessions and Fantasies' to the Stage in New Vegas Burlesque Show (Exclusive)
chris martin and backstreet boys
Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'
Aliana Lohan
Aliana Lohan Says She Wants Her 'Uplifting' New Music to Make People Dance Their 'Heart Out' (Exclusive)
Jena Malone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Adopting Audrey" at Brain Dead Studios LA on August 22, 2022
Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' as She Marks Her 'First Real Show' as a Stand-Up Comedian
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Celebrates 'Craaaaazzzyyy' Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Nominations: 'I'm So Grateful'
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit and Leopard Print Bikini as She Enjoys Dip in the Ocean
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit on Hawaii Beach Day
Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says Relationship with Girlfriend Heather Kerzner 'Brightens' His Life (Exclusive)