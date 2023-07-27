U.S. Fights Back to Tie Netherlands 1-1 at Women's World Cup: 'So Proud,' Says Co-Captain Lindsey Horan

The United States women's national soccer team isn’t backing down.

Top FIFA teams the U.S. and Netherlands — who previously faced off in the 2019 final — went toe to toe on Thursday in a highly anticipated match, ending in a 1-1 draw at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Netherlands scored an early lead at the 17-minute mark, with midfielder Jill Roord kicking the ball past USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, putting early pressure on two-time defending champions USWNT to score a goal.

However, not one to back down from a challenge, U.S. co-captain Lindsey Horan equalized the match as the two teams competed at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, scoring a goal with 30 minutes of the game remaining.

This changed the momentum for the U.S., with co-captain and forward Alex Morgan also kicking the ball to the back of the net — though her goal wasn’t counted because she was offside.



Alex Morgan of the U.S. women's national soccer team at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27, 2023. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The teams continued to fight to gain the lead, but each were unable to add another point to their final tallies by the end. The USWNT had sent 18 balls toward Netherlands goalie Daphne van Domselaar by the end of the match, with only three on target, per the FIFA website.

After the game, Horan, 29, acknowledged that it was a tough first half of the game, but that she was happy with the results.

"We were fighting for the ball, we were running a lot, the momentum was going in our favor," she said, according to NBC News.



“I think the first half we could be a little disappointed in how we played but I think we fixed things right away,” Horan also said, per CNN. “The pressure that we got on, the amount of chances and opportunities that came from it — so proud of the team and their response.”



Lindsey Horan of the U.S. women's national soccer team at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27, 2023. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

"The second half in particular, our pressure was really good, and I think that created a lot of good scoring chances," added Morgan, 34. "I feel like it was unlucky of us not to get a second one and get the win."



The match marked the first time the USWNT has been behind in a Women’s World Cup match since 2011, according to CNN. The team held the longest-running streak of scoring first prior to Thursday’s match, having played 17 straight matches without trailing, the outlet reported.

The USWNT’s tie with the Netherlands means that the former continues their undefeated run at the World Cup with 19 matches — which is the longest streak in the tournament’s history for both men's and women’s teams, per CNN.



The USWNT is next scheduled to challenge Portugal on Tuesday.