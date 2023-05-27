U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'

“Spc. Jayson R. Haven was more than just a member of the South Carolina National Guard, he was family,” said Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 27, 2023 03:30 PM
Photo:

Getty Images

A U.S. soldier is dead after a non-combat vehicle rollover accident, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, 20, from Aiken, South Carolina had been a part of Operation Spartan Shield, a task force to support U.S. defense relationships in Southwest Asia, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, when the incident took place on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not give any additional information on how the situation may have occurred or if they suspect foul play. The agency said it is investigating the incident. 

Haven joined the army in 2020 and was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, South Carolina, according to a report by his hometown newspaper, the Aiken Standard.

The outlet said that he had been stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, before being deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations two years later in 2022.

“There are no words that can adequately express how deeply saddened I am at the loss of one of our own,” Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general of South Carolina, told the paper in a statement. 

“Spc. Jayson R. Haven was more than just a member of the South Carolina National Guard, he was family,” he continued. “As the adjutant general, it is impossible for me not to feel this loss on a personal level.”

United States national flag
United States national flag. Getty Images/Chris Mellor/Lonely Planet Images

Haven has received several awards in his few years of service to the U.S. military, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, per the Aiken Standard.

“Soldiers and their families are the fabric that holds our South Carolina military department together,” McCarty also said in his statement. “There is nothing that I can say or offer to the family of Spc. Haven but know my thoughts and prayers and that of a great many South Carolinians are with you. You are not alone in grieving, we are with you.”

A study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that between the military fiscal year of 2010 and 2019 there were 3,753 non-combat vehicle accidents resulting in 123 service member deaths. The agency found that the accidents were often caused due to driver inattention, supervision lapses and training shortfalls.

In their report, the agency recommended that the Army and Marine Corps develop a performance criteria and measurable standards to train their drivers in various conditions, like driving at night or over varied terrain.

