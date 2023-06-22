U.S. Navy Says They Detected Implosion Sounds Hours After 'Titan' Submersible Went Missing

The death of the five people onboard the submersible was announced on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on June 22, 2023
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Photo:

Alamy Stock Photo

New details are being shared about the discovery of the missing Titan submersible.

After the reported deaths of its five passengers were announced on Thursday, U.S. Navy officials shared with The Wall Street Journal that a top-secret military acoustic detection system heard what is believed to be the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage on Sunday.

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official shared in a statement to the outlet. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions

 EyePress News/Shutterstock

According to the outlet, the Navy began listening for the Titan after it went missing while venturing into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to view the Titanic wreckage. The reported sounds detected by the Navy's acoustic detection system were heard near the area where a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) operated by the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly discovered “a debris field." The debris is believed to have aided in the discovery of the missing vessel.

While speaking about the debris in a press conference on Thursday, the Coast Guard explained that the debris was found 1,600 feet from the bough of the tailbone of the Titanic and shared that the debris field was "consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel."

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that hosted the expedition, also confirmed the discovery of the missing vessel in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said in a statement.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans," the statement continued. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

