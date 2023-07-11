A Republican Senator's Anti-Abortion Protest Has Left the Marines Without a Confirmed Leader for First Time in 150 Years

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocks approval of military nominations as he protests the Pentagon's policy on offering leave for those seeking reproductive care

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 12:35PM EDT
US Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks on the 1st day of CPAC
US Senator Tommy Tuberville . Photo:

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century as a Republican senator is blocking approval of military nominations.

On Monday, Gen. David Berger's retirement officially began; taking his place is Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, who will serve in an acting capacity until confirmed. Until formally confirmed, Smith — as acting commandant — will not be able to issue guidance on planning or policies, nor make any major changes.

But his confirmation is stalled as Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, blocks hundreds of military nominations from moving forward.

Tuberville's anger with the military comes in the wake of last year's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

After the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling, the Pentagon announced new policies for service members seeking access to reproductive health care, including that it would cover some travel costs for service members seeking abortions and up to 21 days off to recover from such a procedure.

Tuberville, 68, is now using what would normally be a relatively seamless process of military confirmation as a protest of the Pentagon's policy, threatening not to confirm anyone until the Department of defense stops offering leave and travel funds for those seeking reproductive healthcare.

In a Monday briefing, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said that as many as 650 critical leadership positions might be vacant by year's end due to the stalling tactics. The last and only other time the Marine Corps operated without a confirmed commandant was in 1818, more than 100 years ago, according to the Department of Defense.

Saying that "smooth and timely transitions of confirmed leadership are critical to the defense of the United States and to the full strength of the most powerful fighting force in history," Singh added: "Stable and orderly leadership transitions are also vital to maintaining our unmatched network of alliances and partners; they are crucial for our military readiness."

Critics on either side of the aisle note that Tuberville's block of military confirmations comes at a time of escalating tensions with China and Russia. In May, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said, “I don’t support putting a hold on military nominations,” when asked about Tuberville’s stance.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in March Tuberville's tactics could lead to, "a real ripple effect downstream because now people can't move on to the next job and they can't leave the one that they're in, and they can't assume these new jobs of responsibility. And it absolutely — if it goes on too long, it could absolutely have an effect on U.S. military readiness around the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tuberville—a former college football coach who is mostly remembered in Alabama for leading Auburn University to an undefeated 2004 season—has been a controversial figure since entering the Senate in 2021.

In 2022, he compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals while at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

And on Monday, he made headlines when, in an interview with CNN, he pushed back against criticism of racist white nationalists, saying, “I call them Americans.” 

Related Articles
Jane Ferguson, No Ordinary Assignment book cover
War Reporter Jane Ferguson Details Life Beyond the Combat Zones in Personal New Biography (Exclusive)
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
U.S. Officials Allegedly Worried About Nuclear War with North Korea in Early Days of Trump Administration
Hill Harper attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "To Live and Die and Live" Premiere
'The Good Doctor' Star Hill Harper Announces Senate Run
jimmy and rosalynn carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Celebrate 77th Anniversary in Same Small Town as Their 1946 Wedding
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty in Mar-a-Lago Documents Case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Justice Department Says It Has Security Footage of Boxes of Papers Being Moved at Mar-a-Lago
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
The White House in Washington DC
White House Evacuated After Substance Tests Positive for Cocaine
Barack and Michelle Obama wishing their daughter Malia a happy 25th birthday
Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Malia a Happy Birthday: 'Hope 25 Brings You Everything You’re Looking For’
Harvard University
Activists Challenge Harvard Legacy Admissions After Affirmative Action Ruling: 'Not a Measure of Merit'
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios
Geraldo Rivera Celebrates 80th Birthday Days After Sudden Fox News Departure: 'A Lot to Celebrate'
Jesse Watters hosts
Who Is Jesse Watters? All About the Fox Host Replacing Tucker Carlson in the 8 O'Clock Hour
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins other members of the Supreme Court
Sonia Sotomayor Pens Stunning Rebuke of Supreme Court's Discrimination Ruling: 'Today, the Court Shrinks'
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report