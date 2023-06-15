U.S. Gymnast Maggie Nichols Reveals Cover of Upcoming Memoir ‘Unstoppable!’

The athlete's book is “a story of hope, trauma, reclamation, and above all, triumph," according to its publisher

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on June 15, 2023 12:46PM EDT
Unstoppable, Maggie Nichols Memoir
Photo:

Courtesy of Macmillan, Sylvia P

8-time NCAA champion Maggie Nichols has shared the cover for her upcoming memoir, Unstoppable!, exclusively with PEOPLE.

The book, arriving next year from Roaring Brook Press, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers, is “a story of hope, trauma, reclamation, and above all, triumph,” according to a statement from its publisher. It is aimed to readers age 14 and up.

Unstoppable, Maggie Nichols Memoir

Courtesy of Macmillan

“In many ways Unstoppable! is about goals— pursuing them, dealing with all kinds of challenges to them (sometimes big challenges!), and having other meaningful goals when the window on one closes,” Nichols says in a statement. “It’s also about the personal growth that comes with trying and the joy that follows when you reach them.”

The memoir, also written with Hope Innelli, will not only give an inside look into Nichol’s life as an elite gymnast, but also her journey for justice following being sexually abused by USAG doctor Larry Nassar. Over the course of the years-long investigation, it was revealed that Nichols was one of many athletes, including Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, abused by Nassar.

Prior to 2016, Nichols represented the United States in many prestigious gymnastics competitions, including the 2014 U.S. National Championships and Tokyo World Cup. The athlete was preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games when she became the first known gymnast to report sexual abuse by Nassar to USA Gymnastics officials in 2015.

US Olympic Trials: Maggie Nichols in action, balance beam during Women's Competition at the SAP Center. Sequence.

Donald Miralle /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Allegations against Nassar, however, first became public in 2016, when the Indianapolis Star published a report about sexual abuse within the elite organization. Other athletes, including former Olympian Rachael Denhollander, came forward and stated that Nassar had molested them during medical appointments. Over the course of the investigation’s hearings, many victims testified before the senate, including Nichols, Biles and Raisman. Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison in 2018. That same year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with USA Gymnastics, agreed to pay a settlement of $380 million to Nassar’s survivors, as well as reform their organizations to better address and prevent abuse of athletes.

The investigation spurred a nationwide conversation about the lasting trauma of sexual assault, as well as the institutions and individuals who silenced Nassar’s victims for so long. The case was also the subject for the 2019 HBO Max documentary At the Heart of Gold and the 2020 Netflix documentary Athlete A. Nichols herself was called “Athlete A” in her initial abuse report.

Nichols continued her athletic career since the indictment, competing in the 2019 NCAA Championships, among others. After retiring from competitions in 2020, she became a student coach. Nichols has also become a staunch advocate for protecting children and young athletes, talking at colleges nationwide, such as Trinity College and Saint Mary’s College, about speaking out against sexual abuse. She was also awarded the 2019 NCAA Inspiration Award as well as the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Maggie Nichols

Sylvia P.

Unstoppable! showcases Nichols' courage and resilience in the face of adversity. Though her story has long been in the spotlight, the author feels it is finally the right time for the book itself to be out in the world.

“I don't think I could have written this book until I fulfilled certain life goals,” Nichols says. “And now that I have, I’m happy to share what I’ve learned before I move on to fulfilling new goals.”

Unstoppable! will land in bookstores on January 16, 2024.

