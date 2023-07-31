Rising U.S. Cycling Star Magnus White, 17, Dead After Being Hit by Car During Training Session

The promising cyclist was killed during a training session in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday

Published on July 31, 2023 08:48AM EDT
Magnus White of The United States competes during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022
Magnus White competes in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Jan. 30, 2022. Photo:

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Rising cycling star Magnus White has died after being struck by a vehicle during a training session.

The U.S. National team member, 17, was hit and killed by a car on a training route in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado on Saturday, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident,” USA Cycling said in a statement released Sunday.

His death comes as he was due to compete at the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships next month.

The statement continued to say that White had been “focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland” for the competition at the time of his death.

USA Cycling went on to summarize White's accomplished career, from the time he "fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling" through his several achievements in the sport over the years.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus,” their statement concluded. 

White was struck by a Toyota Matrix driven by a 23-year-old woman just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol revealed, per the Daily Mail.

PEOPLE has reached out to Colorado State Patrol for further comment.

At age 8, White began cycling as he joined Boulder Junior Cycling. In 2021, he won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and soon after joined the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

Rising U.S. Cycling Star Magnus White, 17, Killed By Car During Training Session In Colorado
Magnus White.

GoFundMe

Last October, the promising cyclist rode in the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and in January, he competed in the Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

White’s last social media post was made on July 18. “Junior Tour of Ireland 2023,” he wrote in the caption as he shared a photo of himself cycling in Ennis, Ireland.

“First ever stage race went well with a top 5 in the GC even after the stage where I would be the strongest got canceled cuz of rain. Huge shoutout to all the teamates for great support all week and all had great rides. Huge thank you to @boulderjuniors and @garysheehan24 for all the support”

“Next up Scotland for MTB Worldchamps with @usacycling 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸,” the teen had added. 

Rising U.S. Cycling Star Magnus White, 17, Killed By Car During Training Session In Colorado
Magnus White with his parents Michael and Jill.

GoFundMe

White was described as a “bright and talented” teen whose “greatest joy in life was cycling” on a  GoFundMe page set up for his family to help them honor him. The page, created by Christine Lipson, who is mom to one of White’s friends and teammates, has already raised more than $60,000.

“Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike,” Lipson wrote on the page. “Magnus’s family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve."

“Magnus leaves behind his parents Jill and Michael and his brother Eero and countless friends worldwide. The family will use any contributions as needed for support of moving through this tragic period,” she continued.

“Please join us in remembering Magnus and supporting his family during this difficult time," Lipson concluded.

