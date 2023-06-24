'Titan' Sub Victim Suleman Dawood's University ‘Shocked and Profoundly Saddened’ by Teen's Death

The 19-year-old, one of the five victims of the submersible implosion, was studying at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 24, 2023 10:35AM EDT
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Suleman. Photo:

DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP via Getty Images

The university where Titan submersible victim Suleman Dawood studied is sharing its condolences following his death in the fateful expedition.

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland — where Suleman, 19, was a student — said they are “shocked and profoundly saddened” by his tragic death. The teen was onboard the Titan submersible along with his father Shahzada Dawood, 48, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British pilot Hamish Harding and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

"The staff and students of Strathclyde have been shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident,” a university spokesperson told the BBC. Suleman had completed his first year at Strathclyde Business School before heading to see the Titanic wreckage on the Titan submersible, led by OceanGate, on Sunday, June 18.

Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
Clockwise from left: 'Titan' sub victims Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

JOEL SAGET,HANDOUT/Dirty Dozen Productions/OceanGat/AFP via Getty Images

"The entire University community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all of those affected by this terrible accident,” the statement continued. “Our student wellbeing team is on hand to offer appropriate support to Suleman's Strathclyde classmates and the wider community at this difficult time." Suleman previously attended ACS International School Cobham in Surrey, England.

The statement comes as friends and family of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood pay tribute to the late father and son.

In a moving homage to the pair, the Dawood family said in a statement Friday that they “mourn the tragic loss” with "profound sorrow" and went on to praise the close bond between father and son.

The relationship between Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada and university student Suleman “was a joy to behold; they were each other’s greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them,” the statement issued to PEOPLE read.

Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Shahzada Dawood.

 HANDOUT/DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP

The father and son leave behind Christine (wife and mother) and Alina (daughter and sister). The tribute painted a picture of a family who was “affectionate with each other, would often cook together and had very philosophical conversations about life.”

“At the center of this family was Christine, who held them all together like glue, having fully devoted herself to these wonderful individuals whom she fiercely loved and protected,” the statement continued.

On Thursday, Azmeh Dawood, Suleman’s aunt, revealed to NBC News that her nephew went on the voyage to the historic underwater site to please his father. "I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath ... It's been crippling, to be honest," she recalled.

According to Azmeh, Shahzada had a passion for the Titanic from a young age and was not surprised that he had purchased tickets for himself and his son to travel on the OceanGate submersible.

Since the voyage was scheduled to depart on Father's Day, Suleman reportedly decided to go on the trip reluctantly after having shared with a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified," Azmeh explained to NBC News.

