University of Vermont Fires Hockey Coach Over ‘Inappropriate Text Messages’ with Student

The University of Vermont has fired its men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft over “inappropriate text messages” with a student.

Woodcroft was “relieved of his duties” effective immediately after the university conducted an internal investigation on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman, Woodcroft engaged in “inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” the statement, which was shared on the University of Vermont Athletics website, continued. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.”

No further details were released about Woodcroft's specific conduct.



Assistant coach Steve Wiedler has been appointed interim head coach for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

“Earlier today, I met with the Men’s Hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season," Schulman continued in his statement. "The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program. He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues."

According to the University of Vermont Athletics website, Schulman was appointed to the director role in 2016. Wiedler's name, meanwhile, has already replaced Woodcroft's on the faculty list.

On Tuesday, Woodcroft’s attorney Andrew Miltenberg released a statement on the university’s decision to terminate Woodcroft’s employment.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process. We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law," Miltenberg said, per CNN.

The statement added that they “intended to pursue justice” for Woodcroft, who they claim has “been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Per the outlet, Woodcroft was hired as the University of Vermont's fifth head coach in April 2020 and led the Catamounts to a 20-55-9 record over three seasons. He previously was an assistant coach with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and worked with the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings as a scouting director and professional scout.