College football player Jaden Hullaby has passed away at the age of 21.

New Mexico Football confirmed the athlete's death on social media. "The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him," the school's football team shared on Twitter.

Hullaby's brother Landon mourned the death of his older brother in a tweet on Monday. "Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King,"

No additional information about the cause of death has been made available.

On Sunday, a relative of Hullaby's asked for help locating his missing nephew on social media. The post said the football player had been missing since Thursday and his family members had been unable to contact him.

Tim Warner/Getty

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mourned the loss of Hullaby in a statement on Twitter.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing. He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time," Sarkisian's statement said.

Hullaby became a key piece to New Mexico's offense during his time with the team. According to ESPN, he logged 59 yards on 13 carries, and caught two passes for 44 yards last season.

