University of Idaho to Pause Demolition of Home Where 4 Students Were Murdered

"We believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take," University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced in a memo on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 08:22PM EDT
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment

Demolition of the home at the center of the University of Idaho murder case has been paused.

The off-campus apartment made headlines after students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside the residence on Nov. 13. Their deaths were officially ruled as homicides, leading to a months-long investigation and the arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

The former Washington State University Ph.D. criminology student, 28, was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings after being taken into custody on Dec. 30. 

While a trial against Kohberger is scheduled to start in October, per CBS News, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced in a memo on Wednesday that the home where the tragedy took place will temporarily remain as is.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime
Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"We will revisit this decision in October," explained Green. "There is no legal requirement for leaving the house standing — both the prosecution and defense have released any interest in the house for their cases. We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take."

Green added that remediation of the house, which includes lead and asbestos abatement, is expected to continue.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Instagram

"In the meantime, we can focus on other aspects of healing," he shared. "All personal items of the students who lived there were removed, and families will soon be able to retrieve their loved ones' possessions to the extent they wish to do so."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Calling the decision '"difficult," the university president reflected on the significance of the home as "a stark reminder of what was lost."

"We lost our innocence and sense of safety," he said. "We realized that evil can visit our town, and we lost four bright souls from our Vandal Family."

Related Articles
Fanta Xayavong and Manijeh âManiâ Starren
Internet Searches of Suspect, Who Police Believe Is Linked to Two Women's Murders, Revealed
Anthony DiMaria and Leslie Van Houten
Anthony DiMaria, Nephew of Man Murdered by Manson Family, Speaks Out Following Leslie Van Houten’s Release
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park
Pilot Blames 'Bad Weather' for Landing in National Park, But Rangers Claim He Was Found 'Having a Snack'
Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. authorities arrested Rivera, who is accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021
California Man Arrested in Connection with Suspected Serial Killings of Sex Workers in Mexico
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
James Lewis
7 Died in 1982 When Tylenol Was Laced with Cyanide. The Prime Suspect — Who Was Never Charged — Just Died
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
9-Year-Old Boy Killed in Suspected Drive-By Shooting While at Grandmother's Birthday Party
Country music star Randy Travis' stagehand, 68, is 'shot dead by his wife, 72, on their porch as she claims to cops he cheated on her'
Randy Travis Mourns 'Gentle Giant' Lighting Director Police Say Was 'Shot Dead by Wife' over Cheating
Rudy Farias, who went missing 8 years ago and was just found alive
What to Know About Rudy Farias, the Texas Man Who Police Say Was Never Missing for 8 Years as Mom Claimed
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say
3 Georgia Teens Accused of Murdering Man After Plot to Egg His House Goes Wrong
larry-nassar-guilty-sexual-assault.jpg
Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison
34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota died in a freezer trying to hide from police
He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.
Wynter Cole Smith
Man Charged with Kidnapping and Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter of Ex-Girlfriend
Nicole Avant book cover
Nicole Avant Reveals Cover for Book on Grief and Forgiveness 19 Months After Mom Jacqueline’s Murder (Exclusive)
Mom runs over 1yo
13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Runs Over Her in Car: 'Terribly Tragic Automobile Accident'
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks