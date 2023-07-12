Crime University of Idaho to Pause Demolition of Home Where 4 Students Were Murdered "We believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take," University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced in a memo on Wednesday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 08:22PM EDT Trending Videos Demolition of the home at the center of the University of Idaho murder case has been paused. The off-campus apartment made headlines after students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside the residence on Nov. 13. Their deaths were officially ruled as homicides, leading to a months-long investigation and the arrest of Bryan Kohberger. Idaho Murders Timeline: Everything to Know About the Case The former Washington State University Ph.D. criminology student, 28, was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings after being taken into custody on Dec. 30. While a trial against Kohberger is scheduled to start in October, per CBS News, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced in a memo on Wednesday that the home where the tragedy took place will temporarily remain as is. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images "We will revisit this decision in October," explained Green. "There is no legal requirement for leaving the house standing — both the prosecution and defense have released any interest in the house for their cases. We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take." Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant Green added that remediation of the house, which includes lead and asbestos abatement, is expected to continue. Instagram "In the meantime, we can focus on other aspects of healing," he shared. "All personal items of the students who lived there were removed, and families will soon be able to retrieve their loved ones' possessions to the extent they wish to do so." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Calling the decision '"difficult," the university president reflected on the significance of the home as "a stark reminder of what was lost." "We lost our innocence and sense of safety," he said. "We realized that evil can visit our town, and we lost four bright souls from our Vandal Family."