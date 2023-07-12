University of Idaho to Pause Demolition of Home Where 4 Students Were Murdered

Demolition of the home at the center of the University of Idaho murder case has been paused.

The off-campus apartment made headlines after students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside the residence on Nov. 13. Their deaths were officially ruled as homicides, leading to a months-long investigation and the arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

The former Washington State University Ph.D. criminology student, 28, was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings after being taken into custody on Dec. 30.

While a trial against Kohberger is scheduled to start in October, per CBS News, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced in a memo on Wednesday that the home where the tragedy took place will temporarily remain as is.

"We will revisit this decision in October," explained Green. "There is no legal requirement for leaving the house standing — both the prosecution and defense have released any interest in the house for their cases. We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take."

Green added that remediation of the house, which includes lead and asbestos abatement, is expected to continue.

"In the meantime, we can focus on other aspects of healing," he shared. "All personal items of the students who lived there were removed, and families will soon be able to retrieve their loved ones' possessions to the extent they wish to do so."



Calling the decision '"difficult," the university president reflected on the significance of the home as "a stark reminder of what was lost."

"We lost our innocence and sense of safety," he said. "We realized that evil can visit our town, and we lost four bright souls from our Vandal Family."