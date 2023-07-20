Universal Studios Orlando Opening DreamWorks Land Featuring 'Shrek,' 'Trolls' Attractions Next Year

Universal Studios in Orlando is also set to debut its Minions Land this summer

Published on July 20, 2023 01:26PM EDT
Dreamworks Universal
Photo:

Universal Orlando Resort

A whole new land is coming to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Studios Orlando is giving park-goers the chance to enter the worlds of Shrek, Kung-Fu Panda, Trolls and more in "DreamWorks Land" — a new addition to the theme park opening next year.

DreamWorks Land will feature “themed, interactive play spaces and attractions” that bring some of the studios’ most popular films to life, according to a press release. The park promises an immersive experience with “vibrant colors, sights and sounds” that will bring guests right into the world of the films.

Some of DreamWorks Animation’s most beloved characters, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, will also make appearances and guests will be able to “share special moments” with them, according to the release. 

Dreamworks Universal Shrek

Maximum Film/Alamy

Universal Orlando Resorts’ website also notes that there will be special meet and greets with other popular characters from the DreamWorks portfolio, which hints that park-goers may get to see beloved characters like Shrek and Donkey from the Shrek franchise and Po the panda from Kung-Fu Panda .

The new land will replace the existing KidZone area of the park. That section is located near the E.T. Adventure ride, and was previously home to the ride Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, which closed in January, according to the Orlando Sentinel

Dreamworks Universal, Universal Entrance

Universal Orlando Resort

The news comes as Universal Orlando Resort prepares to open another anticipated addition: its Minion Land, which is themed after Illumination’s Despicable Me films. 

Grand Opening of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem At Universal Orlando
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

The section of the park features attractions including Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, on which visitors join the minions at Villain-Con and “blast” their “way to supervillain stardom” by taking on the film series’ Vicious 6. In another attraction called Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests can join Gru, his daughters and the minions in Gru’s villain laboratory. 

The Orlando resort isn’t the only Universal theme park anticipating new attractions. Universal Studios Hollywood opened the gates to its Super Nintendo World in February of this year.

Super Nintendo World
Ryan Parker

That new land features one ride — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge — and a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle, in addition to themed shopping and dining options, including the Toadstool Cafe.

The partnership between Nintendo and Universal was announced in May 2015, with the construction of Universal Studios Japan breaking ground in June 2017. Following some setbacks due to the pandemic, Super Nintendo World opened at the Japan theme park in March 2021.

