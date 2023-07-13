A 'Stranger Things' Haunted House Is Coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Universal is bringing Stranger Things villain Vecna to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Los Angeles.

People will be able to enter the terrifying “upside down” world from the popular Netflix show on Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and on Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The haunted house promises to transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they “will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world,” according to a press release.

The theme of the haunted house is centered around the “mind-bending twists and supernatural terror” of Stranger Things season 4, which followed heroes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Max (Sadie Sink) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) among others in their battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Those same characters will also be featured in the haunted house.

Universal said the attraction will “immerse” people in “a heart-pounding experience” as they are attacked by Vecna and otherworldly creatures like demobats while traversing through iconic backdrops featured in the fourth season of the hit show, including the Hawkins Lab, the creepy Creel House and Vecna's chilling mind lair.

“In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red mindscape, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse,” per the press release.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in the release.

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, assistant director, creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Last month, Universal also announced that video game-turned-show The Last of Us would also make its way to Universal Orlando Resorts in an all-new haunted house experience.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort starting now. Both locations offer a variety of packages, including a special vacation package at Universal Orlando for those who want hotel accommodations, access to the haunted house, and admission to the resort’s three theme parks.

In 2022, Halloween Horror Nights launched a variety of unique (yet equally terrifying) haunted houses at each location, including one inspired by musical superstar The Weekend.