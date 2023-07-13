A 'Stranger Things' Haunted House Is Coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2023

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” said Universal's Lora Sauls

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 01:07PM EDT
STRANGER THINGS. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix 

Universal is bringing Stranger Things villain Vecna to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Los Angeles.

People will be able to enter the terrifying “upside down” world from the popular Netflix show on Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and on Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The haunted house promises to transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they “will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world,” according to a press release.

The theme of the haunted house is centered around the “mind-bending twists and supernatural terror” of Stranger Things season 4, which followed heroes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Max (Sadie Sink) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) among others in their battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Those same characters will also be featured in the haunted house. 

Vecna Stranger Things
'Stranger Things' villain Vecna as seen in the show. Courtesy of Netflix

Universal said the attraction will “immerse” people in “a heart-pounding experience” as they are attacked by Vecna and otherworldly creatures like demobats while traversing through iconic backdrops featured in the fourth season of the hit show, including the Hawkins Lab, the creepy Creel House and Vecna's chilling mind lair.

“In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red mindscape, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse,” per the press release.

Universal launching a Stranger Things-themed haunted house
Universal Studios poster of 'Stranger Things' haunted house.

Universal Studios

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in the release. 

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, assistant director, creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Last month, Universal also announced that video game-turned-show The Last of Us would also make its way to Universal Orlando Resorts in an all-new haunted house experience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort starting now. Both locations offer a variety of packages, including a special vacation package at Universal Orlando for those who want hotel accommodations, access to the haunted house, and admission to the resort’s three theme parks. 

In 2022, Halloween Horror Nights launched a variety of unique (yet equally terrifying) haunted houses at each location, including one inspired by musical superstar The Weekend.

Related Articles
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Shares a Look at Her in-Flight Travel Routine — Which Includes Face Masks, Movies and Wine
Vanessa Bryant with her daughters in Spain https://www.instagram.com/p/CumY44cAnOk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj7VEzrKRz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj_0Y6LDdh/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukVysEPrTz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukvnmaPsNA/
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun-Filled Vacation in Spain with Her Daughters — See the Photos!
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Travis Barker Says He's Flown 30 Times Since His Plane Crash Thanks to His 'Amazing Wife' Kourtney Kardashian
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffettâs Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' Fan Favorite Ronald Gladden Was James Marsden's First Call After His 2023 Emmy Nomination
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker And Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Hold Event Celebrating Opening Of New Gates At O'Hare Airport
North Carolina Teen Detained and Questioned at Florida Airport for Using Money-Saving Travel Hack
Chrissie Teigen Poses for Sexy Selfies in Multi-Colored Bra Top During Family Yacht Vacation
Chrissy Teigen Poses for Sultry Selfies in Multi-Colored Bra Top During Family Yacht Vacation
Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant in Greece
Newly Single Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant Where He First Met Ex Marie Lou Nurk
Kris Jenner Hits the Seas with Friends Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi
Kris Jenner Goes Yachting with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: 'Good Friends and Great Adventures'
Lisa Rinna 60th Birthday
Lisa Rinna Celebrates 60th Birthday with a Lavish Family Vacation in Mexico
Aerial view of Rainbow Row in downtown Charleston, SC
This City Just Won Best U.S. Destination for the 11th Year in a Row
Zac Efron shows off his ripped physique as he hangs out with friends on a luxury yacht in St-Tropez
Zac Efron Shows Off His Ripped Body on Luxury Yacht Vacation in Saint-Tropez
Hallmark Christmas Cruise
Hallmark Channel Announces First-Ever Christmas Cruise — with Holiday Movie Stars on Board (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments'
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries
Alexa and Brennon Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Document 'Emotional' Trip to Israel
Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and More
Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and More
Love at First Sight
Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive)