United Airlines Pilot Charged Over Ax Attack on Parking Lot Barrier: ‘He Just Hit His Breaking Point’

A United Airlines pilot has been charged for allegedly carrying out an ax attack on a parking lot barrier.

Earlier this month on August 2, Kenneth Henderson Jones caused around $700 in damage when he attacked a parking lot barrier at Denver International Airport, according to CBS News Colorado. In a video obtained by the outlet, a man appearing to be Jones, 63, can be seen using an ax to hit the parking lot arm 23 times before it’s knocked out of position.

Dressed in his pilot uniform, Mr. Jones is then confronted by an airport staff member and eventually surrenders the ax when a second employee intervenes. According to the Associated Press, the employee told the police that he was able to retrieve the ax after scuffling with Jones. The pilot was then taken into custody by Denver police after running into a nearby field. Despite the altercation, there were reportedly no physical injuries.

An Adams County Sheriff’s report obtained by the AP states that Jones claimed he wanted to let drivers leave the parking lot due to six vehicles blocking each of the parking lot’s three exit gates. “Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point,” the police said.

CBS Colorado reported that people, who didn't have the right permits, had been parking at the airport, causing disruption. Per CBS Colorado, Deputies say Jones told them he "was trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting."

A video from Denver International Airport apparently shows Jones being handcuffed and speaking to authorities, CBS Colorado reports. He’s seen driving away after the police release him from their custody. The 63-year-old pilot reportedly has no history of crime in the state of Colorado.

Denver International Airport. Getty Images

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Jones has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and is set to appear in Adams County Court on Sept. 25.

A spokesperson for United Pilots told PEOPLE that the pilot has since been removed from the schedule and “is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.”

PEOPLE has also reached out to Denver International Airport, Denver Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

