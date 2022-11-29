Check out the 14 most unique Christmas ornaments you can buy online right now.

Many of our top picks, including our top choice, the Geode State Ornament , and the Your Name in a Snowflake Ornament , let you personalize your tree with your home state or name.

We’re not throwing shade at the traditional Christmas tree, but if you want to level up your Christmas tree game, you should start with some unique Christmas ornaments that show off your personality. There are so many unique options available, including funny picks, sentimental ornaments, and ones that just look interesting. Some even bring out the traditional elements of Christmas and combine them with an unexpected twist.

Best Overall: Kerry Brooke Geode State Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Anyone who wants to show off their state with a handmade ornament Who It's Not Good For Households with small children To bring some state pride to your Christmas tree, these geode-style ornaments are just what you need. They’re actually made of stoneware and glazed glass, which is formed into a state shape. Each one is different, with a swirled pattern in the center that mimics the complex formation of a geode. They come with a rustic string for hanging, adding even more texture to your tree. The artist behind the ornaments is Michigan-based potter Kerry Brooks. She makes all ornaments by hand, so each one is truly unique. In addition to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Kerry makes Canadian province ornaments as well. Keep in mind that these are made of glazed glass so they may not be the best option for households with small children or pets who like to pull ornaments off the tree. Price at time of publish: $18 Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 inches | Material: Glass and stone

Best Budget: Hallmark "The Office" Dwight Ornament Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For The Office lovers Who It's Not Good For Those who are not Dwight fans There are people who love The Office, and then there's everyone else. If you constantly have this beloved show on repeat or find yourself quoting Michael Scott, this Dwight ornament needs to be on your tree. At only $10, you can buy it for yourself and a Dwight-loving friend, but keep in mind that if you give this ornament as a gift, the rest of the night will surely be filled with The Office quotes. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Dimensions: 2.2 x 3.4 x 1.9 | Materials: Resin

Best Splurge: Joanna Buchanan Pearl Bug Hanging Ornament Maisonette View On Bloomingdales View On Joannabuchanan.com View On Maisonette.com Who It's Good For Anyone who values materials and craftsmanship, but still wants a sense of whimsy Who It's Not Good For People who want a lot of matching ornaments This little bug ornament is made of luxury materials in exquisite detail. Seed pearls, resin, and glass form its body, wings, and little bug eyes. A velvet ribbon keeps him hanging just so on the tree. It’s easy to forget that this adorable ornament is actually an adorable bug. This ornament is expensive, so it may not be the best option if you want to buy a lot of them in order to make a statement. But if you want one surprise bug nestled in your Christmas tree (or maybe more if you have a real tree), this is our top pick. It’s also a good option for those who want high-end finishes and craftsmanship but in an unexpected way. Price at time of publish: $44 Dimensions: 2 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches | Material: Zinc, resin, glass The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Glass: Old World Christmas Christmas UFO Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone that's alien-curious and wants their tree to look "out of this world" Who It's Not Good For Small children “I come in peace!” says this Christmas alien from his flying saucer. He must have heard something about our traditions because he wears a festive Santa hat and comes with presents. This ornament is blown glass, bringing the traditional look of vintage ornaments. And if you already have other blown glass ornaments on your tree, this alien will fit right in. This ornament is actually part of a space-themed line. They are on the expensive side if you want to buy them all and unfortunately do not come in an all-inclusive set. Other ornaments feature an astronaut, stars, and moons. The alien is definitely the most unique of the bunch and will make a great addition to your tree. Price at time of publish: $22.49 Dimensions: 2 x 3 x 3.5 inches | Material: Glass

Best Personalized: Uncommon Goods Your Name in a Snowflake Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Those looking for a traditional, yet personalized option Who It's Not Good For People who may suffer from buyer's remorse For a new spin on a personalized ornament, try this wooden one that looks like a snowflake but has your name inside. The repetition in the design mimics the symmetry of natural snowflakes so well that you may not even realize that it is actually made of letters. Snag one for each member of the family to have their own special ornament while still maintaining a cohesive look on your family Christmas tree. Because it is personalized, you can't return or exchange the ornament once you order, so if you're prone to changing your mind after adding to your cart, this may not be the best option for you. Fortunately, you can preview your ornament before deciding so that you know it will work for your tree. These also make great gifts because it shows your thoughtfulness and attention to detail but works with a variety holiday decor styles. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 5 x 5 inches | Material: Plywood The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year

Best for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Christmas Dino Ornament Set Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Who It's Good For Dinosaur enthusiasts or those who want a kid-friendly tree Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a sophisticated ornament For the young and the young at heart, these felted dinosaur ornaments are sure to add some fun to your Christmas tree. They come in a set of three that includes a T. rex dressed as Santa, a Triceratops with a Christmas tree on his back, and another T. rex wrapped up in holiday lights. This dinosaur set is perfect if you want your kids to have their own tree to decorate this year, and the set would also look great on a small tabletop tree. These ornaments are soft and perfect for small children (or pets) who may want to pull ornaments off and put them back on many times throughout the season. Price at time of publish: $34.50 Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.25 x 5.75 inches | Material: Wool

Best Porcelain: Jonathan Adler Dachshund Ornament Jonathan Adler View On Horchow.com View On Jonathanadler.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For People who love their dachshunds or are looking for a porcelain ornament to add to a monochrome tree Who It's Not Good For Anyone searching for a colorful ornament This cute little guy has just enough whimsy for a fun tree but is made of modern, sleek porcelain so he can blend right into a monochrome tree or among other porcelain Christmas pieces. If you have a dachshund at home, this ornament may also be a sentimental touch to your tree. This dachshund has a matte finish with just enough detail to give the hint of long, luxurious fur and adorably floppy ears. The ornament comes with a satin ribbon, so it is ready to hang right out of the box. Other porcelain animals in the line include a french bulldog, a pomeranian, and more. Price at time of publish: $28 Dimensions: 3.5 x 1.25 x 2.25 inches | Material: Porcelain

Best Metal: Northlight Cut Out Star Hanging Christmas Ornament Target View On Target Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a starry night tree with modern lines and subtle lighting Who It's Not Good For Those who want something easy to turn on and off This ornament has a modern look that comes from the metal construction, but it still brings plenty of sparkle thanks to the included light bulb and tiny holes punched in the 3D surface. You’ll enjoy a unique lighting design on your tree as the ornament twirls. Plus, it includes a hanging cord that compliments the finish of the ornament itself. If you want to create a full effect on your tree, you can purchase multiple and create a twinkling night-themed tree. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to turn off the ornaments as a group and will need to switch each one on and off individually. There are other complimentary pieces in the line, including a couple of Christmas trees in the same style, but we particularly like the modern snowflake for something unique and unexpected. Price at time of publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 5 inches | Material: Metal

Best Ceramic: Crate & Barrel Light-Up White Ceramic House Christmas Tree Ornaments Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who It's Good For Those who want a modern and traditional mix or anyone who's decorating a monochrome tree Who It's Not Good For People who want a lot of color Generally, white ceramic ornaments can lean traditional or modern, but this trio of houses bridges both modern style and cozy Christmas vibes. Two of the houses are more traditional, while a third is an A-frame house, bringing a mid-century modern look to the set. All of the houses are made of durable ceramic. They connect to your existing light strand by clipping from the light inside so that it shines from the open windows. This means that you will need a light strand, purchased separately, to make the most of these ornaments. You can use a multi-colored light strand to make them a bit more interesting or an all-white light strand for a cozy glow that is reminiscent of lights inside houses. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Dimensions: 3.5 x 1.25 x 2.25 inches | Material: Ceramic

Best Wooden: Crate and Barrel Brass and Wood Snowman Christmas Ornament Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who It's Good For Anyone who loves modern minimalism Who It's Not Good For Those who want pops of color This ornament takes the traditional holiday snowman and makes him modern and edgy. If you have other natural or textured decor on your tree, this little guy will fit right in. You can get him as part of a set of three that also includes a gnome and a Christmas tree. All ornaments include brass accents, such as rings around the tree and a button nose on the gnome. They don’t have any color but the natural finish of the mango wood shines through. Price at time of publish: $8.95 Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.25 x 3.25 inches | Material: Wood and brass

Best Embroidered: Uncommon Goods World's Best Christmas Tree Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Anyone who is proud of their Christmas tree Who It's Not Good For People who get their Christmas ornaments dirty Your tree is the best, so why not give it an award? This embroidered ornament proclaims your tree as the "World’s Best Christmas Tree," and we couldn't agree more. This fabric ornament is sturdy enough to hold its own on your tree, although it should not be laundered. If you do need to clean it, use a damp cloth. It includes a built-in string for hanging that is thick enough to keep it in place, even if your small children or pets try to tug on it. Because it is made of fabric, you also don’t need to worry about sharp edges or breakable parts around little ones. Price at time of publish: $17 Dimensions: 3 x 4.5 inches | Material: Fabric

Best Pop Culture: El Arroyo Glass Ornament Neiman Marcus View On Horchow.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For Comma lovers Who It's Not Good For People not familiar with El Arroyo's display sign If you love the cheeky phrases on El Arroyo’s display sign, you’ll be super excited to have them adorn your own holiday tree. There are multiple options to choose from, but as people who write articles like this one, we have to admit that we are partial to the “Commas are important” ornament. This sign ornament is made of mercury glass and will fit right in with your traditional ornaments, but it's undeniably more fun. Price at time of publish: $18 Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches | Material: Glass

Best Set: Friends NYC Gummy Bears Ornament Set Friends NYC View On Friendsnyc.com Who It's Good For People who want a sparkling starter set for a small tree Who It's Not Good For Small children who may mistake them for candy You can’t eat just one gummy bear and with this set of six adorable ornaments, you won’t have to put just one on your tree, either. Each ornament is transparent, just like a real gummy bear, which adds sparkle to your tree when you turn the lights on. These don’t come with lights, but you can place them strategically among the branches on your tree to get the greatest effect. This set doesn't come with hooks, although the top of each bear is made to connect to a hook or ribbon. Fortunately, these are a great value and leave plenty of room in your budget to add lights, hooks, ribbon, tinsel, or any other decorations that tickle your fancy. This set would also make a great base for a kids-themed tabletop tree or one for your desk at work. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Dimensions: 1.75 x 0.75 x 1 inches | Material: Glass