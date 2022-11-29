Shopping The 14 Most Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022 to Make Your Tree Stand Out Our favorite one-of-a-kind pick is the Geode State Ornament By Katie Melynn Katie Melynn Instagram Katie is a commerce writer for PEOPLE. She focuses on home and family products that help make everyday life more enjoyable and efficient. As a writer, teacher of writing, and mom of three kids and a cat, Katie looks for products that make life easier and happier, with a focus on efficiency and family-friendliness. She has been writing professionally since 2017 for various digital and print publications and is a Creative Writing Teaching Artist based in Maryland. She is also at work on her debut novel, Insatiable, coming 2024. Katie holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master's in Education from Johns Hopkins University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 02:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Johnathan Adler / Friends NYC / Target We’re not throwing shade at the traditional Christmas tree, but if you want to level up your Christmas tree game, you should start with some unique Christmas ornaments that show off your personality. There are so many unique options available, including funny picks, sentimental ornaments, and ones that just look interesting. Some even bring out the traditional elements of Christmas and combine them with an unexpected twist. Many of our top picks, including our top choice, the Geode State Ornament, and the Your Name in a Snowflake Ornament, let you personalize your tree with your home state or name. Check out the 14 most unique Christmas ornaments you can buy online right now. The Best Wrapping Paper of 2022 for Instagram-Worthy Presents Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kerry Brooke Geode State Ornament at Uncommon Goods Jump to Review Best Budget: Hallmark "The Office" Dwight Ornament at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Joanna Buchanan Pearl Bug Hanging Ornament at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Glass: Old World Christmas Christmas UFO at Amazon Jump to Review Best Personalized: Uncommon Goods Your Name in a Snowflake Ornament at Uncommon Goods Jump to Review Best for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Christmas Dino Ornament Set at Potterybarnkids.com Jump to Review Best Porcelain: Jonathan Adler Dachshund Ornament at Horchow.com Jump to Review Best Metal: Northlight Cut Out Star Ornament at Target Jump to Review Best Ceramic: Crate & Barrel Light-Up White Ceramic House Christmas Tree Ornaments at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Wooden: Crate and Barrel Snowman Christmas Ornament at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Overall: Kerry Brooke Geode State Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Anyone who wants to show off their state with a handmade ornament Who It's Not Good For Households with small children To bring some state pride to your Christmas tree, these geode-style ornaments are just what you need. They’re actually made of stoneware and glazed glass, which is formed into a state shape. Each one is different, with a swirled pattern in the center that mimics the complex formation of a geode. They come with a rustic string for hanging, adding even more texture to your tree. The artist behind the ornaments is Michigan-based potter Kerry Brooks. She makes all ornaments by hand, so each one is truly unique. In addition to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Kerry makes Canadian province ornaments as well. Keep in mind that these are made of glazed glass so they may not be the best option for households with small children or pets who like to pull ornaments off the tree. Price at time of publish: $18 Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 inches | Material: Glass and stone Best Budget: Hallmark "The Office" Dwight Ornament Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For The Office lovers Who It's Not Good For Those who are not Dwight fans There are people who love The Office, and then there's everyone else. If you constantly have this beloved show on repeat or find yourself quoting Michael Scott, this Dwight ornament needs to be on your tree. At only $10, you can buy it for yourself and a Dwight-loving friend, but keep in mind that if you give this ornament as a gift, the rest of the night will surely be filled with The Office quotes. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Dimensions: 2.2 x 3.4 x 1.9 | Materials: Resin Best Splurge: Joanna Buchanan Pearl Bug Hanging Ornament Maisonette View On Bloomingdales View On Joannabuchanan.com View On Maisonette.com Who It's Good For Anyone who values materials and craftsmanship, but still wants a sense of whimsy Who It's Not Good For People who want a lot of matching ornaments This little bug ornament is made of luxury materials in exquisite detail. Seed pearls, resin, and glass form its body, wings, and little bug eyes. A velvet ribbon keeps him hanging just so on the tree. It’s easy to forget that this adorable ornament is actually an adorable bug. This ornament is expensive, so it may not be the best option if you want to buy a lot of them in order to make a statement. But if you want one surprise bug nestled in your Christmas tree (or maybe more if you have a real tree), this is our top pick. It’s also a good option for those who want high-end finishes and craftsmanship but in an unexpected way. Price at time of publish: $44 Dimensions: 2 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches | Material: Zinc, resin, glass The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Glass: Old World Christmas Christmas UFO Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone that's alien-curious and wants their tree to look "out of this world" Who It's Not Good For Small children “I come in peace!” says this Christmas alien from his flying saucer. He must have heard something about our traditions because he wears a festive Santa hat and comes with presents. This ornament is blown glass, bringing the traditional look of vintage ornaments. And if you already have other blown glass ornaments on your tree, this alien will fit right in. This ornament is actually part of a space-themed line. They are on the expensive side if you want to buy them all and unfortunately do not come in an all-inclusive set. Other ornaments feature an astronaut, stars, and moons. The alien is definitely the most unique of the bunch and will make a great addition to your tree. Price at time of publish: $22.49 Dimensions: 2 x 3 x 3.5 inches | Material: Glass Best Personalized: Uncommon Goods Your Name in a Snowflake Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Those looking for a traditional, yet personalized option Who It's Not Good For People who may suffer from buyer's remorse For a new spin on a personalized ornament, try this wooden one that looks like a snowflake but has your name inside. The repetition in the design mimics the symmetry of natural snowflakes so well that you may not even realize that it is actually made of letters. Snag one for each member of the family to have their own special ornament while still maintaining a cohesive look on your family Christmas tree. Because it is personalized, you can't return or exchange the ornament once you order, so if you're prone to changing your mind after adding to your cart, this may not be the best option for you. Fortunately, you can preview your ornament before deciding so that you know it will work for your tree. These also make great gifts because it shows your thoughtfulness and attention to detail but works with a variety holiday decor styles. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 5 x 5 inches | Material: Plywood The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year Best for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Christmas Dino Ornament Set Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Who It's Good For Dinosaur enthusiasts or those who want a kid-friendly tree Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a sophisticated ornament For the young and the young at heart, these felted dinosaur ornaments are sure to add some fun to your Christmas tree. They come in a set of three that includes a T. rex dressed as Santa, a Triceratops with a Christmas tree on his back, and another T. rex wrapped up in holiday lights. This dinosaur set is perfect if you want your kids to have their own tree to decorate this year, and the set would also look great on a small tabletop tree. These ornaments are soft and perfect for small children (or pets) who may want to pull ornaments off and put them back on many times throughout the season. Price at time of publish: $34.50 Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.25 x 5.75 inches | Material: Wool Best Porcelain: Jonathan Adler Dachshund Ornament Jonathan Adler View On Horchow.com View On Jonathanadler.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For People who love their dachshunds or are looking for a porcelain ornament to add to a monochrome tree Who It's Not Good For Anyone searching for a colorful ornament This cute little guy has just enough whimsy for a fun tree but is made of modern, sleek porcelain so he can blend right into a monochrome tree or among other porcelain Christmas pieces. If you have a dachshund at home, this ornament may also be a sentimental touch to your tree. This dachshund has a matte finish with just enough detail to give the hint of long, luxurious fur and adorably floppy ears. The ornament comes with a satin ribbon, so it is ready to hang right out of the box. Other porcelain animals in the line include a french bulldog, a pomeranian, and more. Price at time of publish: $28 Dimensions: 3.5 x 1.25 x 2.25 inches | Material: Porcelain Best Metal: Northlight Cut Out Star Hanging Christmas Ornament Target View On Target Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a starry night tree with modern lines and subtle lighting Who It's Not Good For Those who want something easy to turn on and off This ornament has a modern look that comes from the metal construction, but it still brings plenty of sparkle thanks to the included light bulb and tiny holes punched in the 3D surface. You’ll enjoy a unique lighting design on your tree as the ornament twirls. Plus, it includes a hanging cord that compliments the finish of the ornament itself. If you want to create a full effect on your tree, you can purchase multiple and create a twinkling night-themed tree. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to turn off the ornaments as a group and will need to switch each one on and off individually. There are other complimentary pieces in the line, including a couple of Christmas trees in the same style, but we particularly like the modern snowflake for something unique and unexpected. Price at time of publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 5 inches | Material: Metal Best Ceramic: Crate & Barrel Light-Up White Ceramic House Christmas Tree Ornaments Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who It's Good For Those who want a modern and traditional mix or anyone who's decorating a monochrome tree Who It's Not Good For People who want a lot of color Generally, white ceramic ornaments can lean traditional or modern, but this trio of houses bridges both modern style and cozy Christmas vibes. Two of the houses are more traditional, while a third is an A-frame house, bringing a mid-century modern look to the set. All of the houses are made of durable ceramic. They connect to your existing light strand by clipping from the light inside so that it shines from the open windows. This means that you will need a light strand, purchased separately, to make the most of these ornaments. You can use a multi-colored light strand to make them a bit more interesting or an all-white light strand for a cozy glow that is reminiscent of lights inside houses. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Dimensions: 3.5 x 1.25 x 2.25 inches | Material: Ceramic Best Wooden: Crate and Barrel Brass and Wood Snowman Christmas Ornament Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who It's Good For Anyone who loves modern minimalism Who It's Not Good For Those who want pops of color This ornament takes the traditional holiday snowman and makes him modern and edgy. If you have other natural or textured decor on your tree, this little guy will fit right in. You can get him as part of a set of three that also includes a gnome and a Christmas tree. All ornaments include brass accents, such as rings around the tree and a button nose on the gnome. They don’t have any color but the natural finish of the mango wood shines through. Price at time of publish: $8.95 Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.25 x 3.25 inches | Material: Wood and brass Best Embroidered: Uncommon Goods World's Best Christmas Tree Ornament Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who It's Good For Anyone who is proud of their Christmas tree Who It's Not Good For People who get their Christmas ornaments dirty Your tree is the best, so why not give it an award? This embroidered ornament proclaims your tree as the "World’s Best Christmas Tree," and we couldn't agree more. This fabric ornament is sturdy enough to hold its own on your tree, although it should not be laundered. If you do need to clean it, use a damp cloth. It includes a built-in string for hanging that is thick enough to keep it in place, even if your small children or pets try to tug on it. Because it is made of fabric, you also don’t need to worry about sharp edges or breakable parts around little ones. Price at time of publish: $17 Dimensions: 3 x 4.5 inches | Material: Fabric Best Pop Culture: El Arroyo Glass Ornament Neiman Marcus View On Horchow.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For Comma lovers Who It's Not Good For People not familiar with El Arroyo's display sign If you love the cheeky phrases on El Arroyo’s display sign, you’ll be super excited to have them adorn your own holiday tree. There are multiple options to choose from, but as people who write articles like this one, we have to admit that we are partial to the “Commas are important” ornament. This sign ornament is made of mercury glass and will fit right in with your traditional ornaments, but it's undeniably more fun. Price at time of publish: $18 Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches | Material: Glass Best Set: Friends NYC Gummy Bears Ornament Set Friends NYC View On Friendsnyc.com Who It's Good For People who want a sparkling starter set for a small tree Who It's Not Good For Small children who may mistake them for candy You can’t eat just one gummy bear and with this set of six adorable ornaments, you won’t have to put just one on your tree, either. Each ornament is transparent, just like a real gummy bear, which adds sparkle to your tree when you turn the lights on. These don’t come with lights, but you can place them strategically among the branches on your tree to get the greatest effect. This set doesn't come with hooks, although the top of each bear is made to connect to a hook or ribbon. Fortunately, these are a great value and leave plenty of room in your budget to add lights, hooks, ribbon, tinsel, or any other decorations that tickle your fancy. This set would also make a great base for a kids-themed tabletop tree or one for your desk at work. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Dimensions: 1.75 x 0.75 x 1 inches | Material: Glass Best Food-Themed: Friends NYC Sriracha Sauce Ornament Friends NYC View On Friendsnyc.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a fun novelty gift Who It's Not Good For People who prefer traditional ornaments This saucy ornament puts your love of sriracha right on display. If you can’t get enough of this spicy condiment, this metallic ornament is just the thing that you need to personalize your tree. It is made of hand-blown glass with a metallic finish on the bottle and has a glittery green top to add some sparkle to your tree. It also makes a great novelty gift for someone in your office or family whose love of sriracha is legendary. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 4.75 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches | Material: Glass 41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For How to Pick a Unique Christmas Ornament Personal Interests Adding unique Christmas ornaments to your tree is the perfect way to showcase your hobbies, interests, and talents. Look for a Christmas ornament of your favorite condiment, pastime, or character like this Dwight ornament. These also make great gifts for family, friends, and coworkers. Material Christmas ornaments come in a variety of materials, from glass and metal to wood and fabric. Consider the overall look you want for your Christmas tree as well as the proximity to any small children or pets who could get injured or break some of the more delicate options. If you're going for a monochrome Christmas tree this year, a unique porcelain ornament like this Jonathan Adler Dachshund Ornament could be just what your tree needs. Price You may not want to spend a lot on a novelty ornament. Fortunately, there are plenty of options that are budget-friendly. If you do want to spend a bit more because you know that this unique ornament will have a forever home on your Christmas tree, you can find options that are made to last and built with high-quality materials. Frequently Asked Questions What are the different types of Christmas tree ornaments? Some of the most common Christmas tree ornaments include blown glass in various shapes, globe ornaments, fabric ornaments, and light-up ornaments. How many ornaments do I need for my tree? Generally, for every foot of tree height, you should hang between 10 to 15 ornaments, so a 6-foot tree could have anywhere from 60 to 90 ornaments. Keep in mind that some people prefer a very full, decorated tree with a lot of ornaments while others like a minimalist tree. If you don't want to buy a lot of ornaments, you can fill in extra space on your tree with lights or garland. What is the most popular Christmas tree ornament? Trends come and go but you can never go wrong with a classic globe Christmas tree ornament. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to suit your style. Many people use globe ornaments as a base layer on their tree, then add unique ornaments that showcase their individuality throughout the branches. Take Our Word for It Katie Melynn covers the best home and lifestyle products for PEOPLE. To compile this list, she researched and reviewed some of the most unique Christmas ornaments available today. She looked for options in a variety of materials at different price points. As a mother of three, she made sure to include options that would work for homes with curious kids and pets. She also kept gift-giving in mind, since one of her own favorite family traditions is to label Christmas presents by taping a new personalized ornament to the outside of the gift.