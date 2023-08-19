The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More

Discounts go up to 60 percent off and prices start at $3

By
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 19, 2023 06:30AM EDT

As much as we love a good deal, certain sales can still feel like a heavy lift for your wallet. 

That’s why we scoured Amazon’s bustling deals page to find the best under-$25 deals to shop this weekend. Right now, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on gems from Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and more — with prices starting at $3. You’ll find markdowns on best-selling headphones, trending fall fashion, highly rated tech, and even movies and TV shows via Prime Video. Don’t wait to add these deals to your cart, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend. 

Best Amazon Deals Under $25

Efan Oversized Hoodie, $24 with Coupon

Amazon EFAN Oversized Hoodie

Amazon

We found this cozy hoodie on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which is a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories. Hundreds of shoppers added it to their carts this month alone, so it seems that fall fashion is on the rise ahead of the season. Its oversized fit and uber plush fabric will be a mainstay in your cold weather wardrobe, but can also carry you through the rest of the summer as you blast air conditioning all day long. 

It’s earned tons of positive ratings from shoppers, with several noting that they “wear it all the time” in their reviews. One customer raved, “This hoodie is so buttery soft on the inside, and the fabric thickness is amazing.” They finished off by saying, “As an oversized clothing fanatic, this is definitely a must-have.” 

Panda Grip Spray Mop, $20 (Save 31%)

Amazon Mops for Floor Cleaning Wet Spray Mop

Amazon

This popular spray mop is marked down to just $20 at the moment, just in time for a seasonal home refresh. It comes with reusable microfiber mop pads that securely trap grime as you clean, rather than pushing it around. The ultra-absorbent material of the mop pads leave floors streak-free, according to the brand. Plus, the machine-washable pads eliminate the added expense (and waste) of paper replacements, while the refillable tank allows you to use the cleaning solution of your choice. 

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., $3 to Rent with Prime

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon

Prime members can score super savings on movie and TV show rentals and purchases available on Prime Video right now — up to 50 percent, in fact. You’ll have a 30-day window to start your rental, then 48 hours to finish it once it’s been started. 

So many chart-climbing videos are on sale, including the screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the must-have streaming deals, along with fast and free shipping, discounted grocery deliveries, and tons of other perks. 

From scented candles to handy belt bags, there are plenty of other under-$25 deals to score at Amazon this weekend.

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17 (Save 41%)

Amazon Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, $6 (Save 60%)

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel

Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $17 (Save 46%)

Amazon Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented

Amazon

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Insulated Mug, $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Save 44%)

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette, $20–$21 (Save Up to 33%)

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

Amazon

Martha Stewart 2-Pack Dishwasher-Safe Cutting Boards, $19 (Save 18%)

Amazon Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board

Amazon

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $18 with Coupon

Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Storage Box

Amazon

Newcosplay Fleece Throw Blanket, $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon NEWCOSPLAY Super Soft Throw Blanket Light Purple

Amazon

Ododos Belt Bag, $16 (Save 33%)

Amazon ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

Jisulife Rechargeable Handheld Fan, $14 (Save 42%)

Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan Pink

Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (Save 53%)

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream, $16 (Save 18%)

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Amazon

Olanly Luxury Bath Mat, $8 with Coupon

Amazon OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon

Crazy Lady Fluffy Flip Flop Slippers, $14–$15 with Coupon

Amazon Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers

Amazon

Bentgo All-in-One Classic Bento Box, $13 with Coupon

Amazon Bentgo Classic All-in-One Lunch Box

Amazon

Pozino Cooling Bed Pillow Set, $23 (Save 8%)

Amazon Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack

Amazon

