Lifestyle The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More Discounts go up to 60 percent off and prices start at $3 Published on August 19, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. As much as we love a good deal, certain sales can still feel like a heavy lift for your wallet. That's why we scoured Amazon's bustling deals page to find the best under-$25 deals to shop this weekend. Right now, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on gems from Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and more — with prices starting at $3. You’ll find markdowns on best-selling headphones, trending fall fashion, highly rated tech, and even movies and TV shows via Prime Video. Don’t wait to add these deals to your cart, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend. Best Amazon Deals Under $25 Top-Rated: Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29) Best Deal: KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, $5.99 (orig. $14.99) Trending Fall Fashion: Efan Oversized Hoodie, $24.28 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Streaming Deal: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., $2.99 with Prime (orig. $5.99) Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Insulated Mug, $24 (orig. $30) L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.33 (orig. $12.99) Panda Grip Spray Mop, $19.99 (orig. $28.88) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette, $20.14–$21 (orig. $30) Martha Stewart 2-Pack Dishwasher-Safe Cutting Boards, $18.77 (orig. $22.98) Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19 Efan Oversized Hoodie, $24 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $24 We found this cozy hoodie on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which is a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories. Hundreds of shoppers added it to their carts this month alone, so it seems that fall fashion is on the rise ahead of the season. Its oversized fit and uber plush fabric will be a mainstay in your cold weather wardrobe, but can also carry you through the rest of the summer as you blast air conditioning all day long. It’s earned tons of positive ratings from shoppers, with several noting that they “wear it all the time” in their reviews. One customer raved, “This hoodie is so buttery soft on the inside, and the fabric thickness is amazing.” They finished off by saying, “As an oversized clothing fanatic, this is definitely a must-have.” Panda Grip Spray Mop, $20 (Save 31%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $20 This popular spray mop is marked down to just $20 at the moment, just in time for a seasonal home refresh. It comes with reusable microfiber mop pads that securely trap grime as you clean, rather than pushing it around. The ultra-absorbent material of the mop pads leave floors streak-free, according to the brand. Plus, the machine-washable pads eliminate the added expense (and waste) of paper replacements, while the refillable tank allows you to use the cleaning solution of your choice. Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., $3 to Rent with Prime Amazon Buy on Amazon $6 $3 Prime members can score super savings on movie and TV show rentals and purchases available on Prime Video right now — up to 50 percent, in fact. You’ll have a 30-day window to start your rental, then 48 hours to finish it once it’s been started. So many chart-climbing videos are on sale, including the screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the must-have streaming deals, along with fast and free shipping, discounted grocery deliveries, and tons of other perks. From scented candles to handy belt bags, there are plenty of other under-$25 deals to score at Amazon this weekend. Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17 (Save 41%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $17 KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, $6 (Save 60%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $6 Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $17 (Save 46%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $17 Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Insulated Mug, $24 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Save 44%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette, $20–$21 (Save Up to 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Martha Stewart 2-Pack Dishwasher-Safe Cutting Boards, $19 (Save 18%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $19 Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $18 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 Newcosplay Fleece Throw Blanket, $10 (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $10 Ododos Belt Bag, $16 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $16 Jisulife Rechargeable Handheld Fan, $14 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $14 Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (Save 53%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $14 CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream, $16 (Save 18%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 Olanly Luxury Bath Mat, $8 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $8 Crazy Lady Fluffy Flip Flop Slippers, $14–$15 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $14 Bentgo All-in-One Classic Bento Box, $13 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $13 Pozino Cooling Bed Pillow Set, $23 (Save 8%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $23 Do you love a good deal? 