Unarmed Black Man Attacked by K-9 Police Dog Upon Surrender Said Officers Were 'Trying to Kill' Him

An unarmed Black man who was bitten by an Ohio police dog upon his surrender told 911 dispatchers that the officers were “trying to kill” him, according to audio recordings of the call obtained by CNN.

Police said Jadarrius Rose, 23, failed to stop his commercial semitruck for an inspection during a "lengthy" vehicle pursuit on July 4, the outlet reported.

Audio recordings of Rose’s 911 call released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, which CNN reportedly reviewed, reveal that Rose said he “was about to comply with them,” but did “not feel safe with stopping” as the officers drew their guns before he pulled over.

“I parked the truck, and I was about to comply with them, but they all had their guns drawn out for whatever reason,” Rose told the 911 dispatcher while driving, according to the audio recordings of the call, per CNN.



The 911 dispatcher advised Rose, “You need to pull over. You’re going to get yourself in more trouble than you’re already in.”

“I don’t know why they’re trying to kill me,” Rose said. The dispatcher replied, “They’re not trying to kill you.”

“Yes they are,” said Rose. “I do not feel safe with stopping.”

Body-camera footage captured by Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Rose surrendering, at which point an officer can be heard saying, “Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

However, the police K-9 was deployed and attacked Rose, who could be heard through screams, “Get it off.” It appears not all the officers heard the command, as one officer said in the video after the incident, “Was I not loud enough?”

According to CNN, Rose was treated for his injuries and detained by police at the Ross County Jail after he was released from the hospital, per a case report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol obtained by CNN. The report also states that Rose was charged with failure to comply with order or signal by a police officer.

Rose was later released from police custody on July 7, but more evidence is being collected to determine if he will still face the fourth-degree felony charge, the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office told CNN.

Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy identified the police officer who deployed the K-9 as Ryan Speakman on Monday and told CNN that he has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

McIlroy and Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer said in a joint statement on Friday that the Circleville Police Department “was involved in a mutual aid request by the Ohio State Highway Patrol” after the driver of a semitruck failed to stop and that the K-9 unit responded to the request as backup, per CNN.

“In compliance with the Circleville Police Department Policy, a Use of Force Review Board was convened immediately and is reviewing the incident,” the statement read, with findings to be released the week of July 31, CNN reports.

