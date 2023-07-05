This $475 Stick Vacuum That You Can Use ‘Anywhere’ Is Just $109 at Amazon Today

“I also am able to get underneath hard-to-reach places”

Published on July 5, 2023 05:00AM EDT

One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Prime Day is still a week out, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to snatch up deals. In fact, there are already tons of sales at Amazon, which means you can pick up brands like Dyson, Apple, and Bose at a serious discount. 

So if you’re looking to add a new vacuum cleaner to your collection, we’ve got the deal for you. This Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon right now, marked down to under $110 thanks to a 77 percent discount! 

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 235-watt brushless motor that can hit suction speeds as high as 25,000 pascals. It’ll easily pick up debris, dust, pet hair, litter, and crumbs on a variety of surfaces, such as hardwood floors, low-pile carpets, tile, marble, rugs, and even car interiors — so you won’t have to rely on any other device to get all your cleaning completed. Choose from two modes, eco and max, then get to work, running the lightweight vacuum across the entire house. 

Amazon Prime Day UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 25Kpa Brushless Motor Lightweight

Amazon

Buy It! Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 108.99 (orig. $474.95); amazon.com

It’s finished off with a flexible head that can swivel up to 180 degrees left and right and 90 degrees up and down. Plus, it’s outfitted with a fleet of LED lights, which illuminate all the dust you may have otherwise missed. And thanks to the advanced HEPA filtration system, the vacuum also works to capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors.  

The vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you could use the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or reach above-head upholstered items like the drapes. This also makes it easier to clean car interiors and camper vans, since you’ll be working with a much smaller and lightweight device.  

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the vacuum cleaner, with some noting that it’s “powerful” and they can “use it anywhere.” One reviewer said, “It is perfect for a quick cleanup of [the] kitchen and dining room or other hard surface areas,” while another added, “I also am able to get underneath hard-to-reach places.”

A third user put it simply, writing, “It does everything.” They explained: “I can reach the cobwebs in my basement [and] cat hair on my furniture. It’s perfect for hardwood stairs — it really picks up the cat hair tumbleweeds.” They also appreciated that “the sweeper head can reach into really small corners and around table legs.” They finished off by saying, “I highly recommend this vacuum cleaner.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 77 percent off ahead of Prime Day, or keep scrolling to check out more vacuum deals happening right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 25Kpa 210W Brushless Motor Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.98 with coupon (orig. $169.98); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $174.59 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum, Tech Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum, $379 (orig. $469); amazon.com

