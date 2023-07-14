Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale Is Almost Over, but There Are Still Deals on Kiehl’s, L’Oréal, Too Faced, and More

Your attention has likely been laser-focused on Amazon’s Prime Day deals, but it’s not the only website offering serious discounts right now. And while you probably don’t need an actual excuse to shop your favorite beauty brands, Ulta’s Big Summer Sale is as good as any.

The annual event, which officially kicked off on June 25, includes 50 percent off on shopper-loved makeup, skincare, haircare, and nail products, including items from brands like Kiehl’s, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and It’s A 10. But there are only 24 hours left to shop the sale.

We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up the 19 best deals from Ulta’s sale site right now, so you can save on your favorite products before they’re back to full price.

Best Makeup Deals

L’Oréal Age Perfect Radiant Concealer, $7 (50% Off)

If you’re running low on makeup essentials (or are just of the mindset that you can never have enough), Ulta currently has over 200 products on sale, including the L’oréal Age Perfect Radiant Concealer. The formula contains a hydrating serum and glycerin, which minimize imperfections, and it is specifically designed for mature skin. Plus, the product is a solid 50 percent off.

Best Skincare Deals

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream 4.2-Ounce, $17

Slathering your face in enough serum and cream to look like a glazed donut is the trend of skincare at the moment, and for good reason. Luckily, Ulta’s 250-item selection of discounted products includes Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, which shoppers have called “the best moisturizer ever” for “silky, smooth” skin. The cream is paraben- and fragrance-free and easily absorbs into the skin, according to the brand.



Also still marked down right now is the DHC Olive Virgin Oil, and the It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream. The latter has been touted as a “holy grail night cream,” according to Ulta shoppers, thanks to a multi-faceted formula that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness, and loss of firmness.

Best Nail Essentials Deals

Red Carpet Manicure Gel Nail Polish Pro Starter Kit, $40 (50% Off)

Among Ulta’s lineup of deals is the Red Carpet Manicure Gel Nail Polish Pro Starter Kit, which is currently 50 percent off. It includes everything you need to prep your nails, remove old polish, paint, and set your gel manicure, right at home.



One shopper said that the kit is so effective, they immediately tossed out their old polish, while another shared that it has made their “life so much easier!”

Best Haircare Deals

L’ange Le Volume 75MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer, $63

While investing in good haircare products is important for a healthy mane, that’s not to say you have to break the bank in order to stock up. The L’ange Le Volume 75MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer, which shoppers have called “the best brush dryer,” and Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Shampoo for Hydrating + Shine are both massively on sale right now.

The volumizing brush uses ionic technology that reduces heat damage, unlike competitors, while also incorporating combination bristles to reduce tangles. It also has an oval-shaped vented barrel for better airflow.

Now with only 24 hours left in the Big Summer Beauty Sale, you’ll want to head over to Ulta before the deals end on Saturday, July 15. Keep scrolling for more can’t-miss products.

NudeStix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil, $19

Cosrx Master Patch Intensive, $19

Dime Serum Set, $43

It’s A 10 Miracle Hair Mask Conditioning Treatment, $44

