Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'

Svitolina recently returned to tennis and made this week's Wimbledon semifinals after giving birth in October

Published on July 12, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Elina Svitolina. Photo:

Robert Prange/Getty

Elina Svitolina is opening up about how the last year of her life has impacted her, between becoming a mother and experiencing the Russian invasion in her native Ukraine.

The 28-year-old tennis star has willed her way into Thursday’s semifinal round of Wimbledon — which is set to conclude this weekend with the men’s and women’s final rounds — and recently spoke to the Associated Press about how the war and becoming a mother have motivated her play on the court.

“War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger,” she said. “Mentally, I don’t take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer.”

Svitolina told the AP she’s been getting messages on her phone with videos of children in her home country following along with her matches. “This really makes my heart melt, seeing this,” she said. “Just happy I could bring a little happiness to the people of Ukraine.”

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Elina Svitolina.

Robert Prange/Getty

Personally, Svitolina also told the outlet she’s facing “different pressures” now that she’s returned to the sport following the birth of her daughter, Skai.

“Of course, I want to win,” she said. “I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top. But I think having a child — and war — made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently.”

The new perspective has done wonders for Svitolina, who has been impressive in her return to tennis’ biggest stage. Once the No. 3-ranked player in women’s tennis, Svitolina made the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2019 before making a second-round exit in 2021.

Then the Ukrainian tennis star took a professional hiatus when she and her husband, fellow tennis star Gael Monfils, became pregnant with their daughter Skai last October. 

Three months into her return, the now-ranked No. 76 player is climbing back up to the top of the tennis world with an impressive performance at this year’s English tournament, taking down No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on Tuesday to reach the semifinals once again.

Earlier this week, Svitolina admitted she wasn’t expecting to come back to the sport so soon after giving birth.

“I wanted to come back a bit later,” she told the website Tennis 365. “I had some other goals, my personal goals. But then when I start training, a lot of people, like, for example, some coaches from Gael’s team, my coaches, and some coaches at the club who saw me playing, they were like, ‘You’re playing unbelievable, you should come back, you should do it earlier.’ ”

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Ladies' Singles quarter-final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 11, 2023
Elina Svitolina.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty 

Svitolina said “this motivated me, and this gave me this energy, even more, to train even harder and to push myself harder, and my body gave me a chance to and handled it well.”

The Ukrainian player told the AP she’s also found motivation in aging, adding that at 28 years old she now feels like she has to “go for it” when she’s on the court.

“It’s less years that I have in front than behind me,” Svitolina said. “I have to go for it. I don’t have time to lose anymore. I don’t know how many years I will be playing.”

