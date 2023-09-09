Ugg Slippers and Boots Are Already Making Their Seasonal Return — and They're Secretly on Sale Starting at $60

Ariana Grande and Cardi B put on their Uggs recently

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using.
Published on September 9, 2023 11:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Four celebrities wearing Uggs.
Photo:

Getty; Shutterstock; Splash; Getty

If you thought that the early aughts already filled its quota of soft suede boots, you’re certainly mistaken. Uggs have been having their own mini-renaissance for roughly the past three years, and they’ve become such a coveted staple that they seem to be everywhere you look. 

Both Ariana Grande and Cardi B wore chunky pairs recently, while Jennifer Lawrence wore a more lowkey style back in June. Comfortable picks from the brand have also been worn by Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and many other famous stars. 

Ariana Grande Selfie being comfy in Ugg Boots

Instragram / Ariana Grande

While dubbed a Y2K style, Uggs seem to be as popular as ever. That being said, you can hop on the renewed plush boot trend and get a new pair for as little as $60. Discount retailer Rue La La currently has loads of on-sale styles from the brand — but they’re only marked down until 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 13.  Just head to Rue La La to create a free account using your email address. 

Uggs on Sale at Rue La La 

Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save $21) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

It might seem like your fall footwear has big shoes to fill every year: They need to be comfortable enough to wear on repeat, affordable enough to justify buying, and up to par with what celebrities are wearing. Luckily, the Ugg Classic Suede Slippers meet those three requirements. Not only does the suede exterior look super soft but the inside is lined with fuzzy fabric, too. Oh, and they’re available in multiple colors right now. 

Ugg Classic Short Suede Classic Boot, $100 (Save $70) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Already in prep mode for the thick of winter? The Classic Short Suede Classic Boots are an absolute necessity since they’re much taller than a slipper, so even your legs will benefit from their toasty insides. This now-$100 pair (that’s more than 40 percent off!) comes in the typical brown color you see on many Uggs, and it’s one that’s bound to match your chocolate brown blazer à la Jennifer Lopez and your celebrity-inspired cargo pants.

Ugg Tazz Suede Slipper, $80 (Save $50) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

The Tazz Suede Slippers are the ones you need if you literally want to elevate your look. The bright purple color is staggering in its own right, but the chunky heel is going to make you taller. They’re also the same style Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk have previously worn during Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, respectively. 

Keep scrolling to shop more Ugg styles before the sale ends. 

Ugg Scuff Corduroy II Slipper, $60 (Save $20) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save $21) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Bailey Zip Short Suede Boot, $126 (Save $54) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Solene Mini Suede Classic Boot, $105 (Save $45) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Bailey Mini Suede Classic Boot, $110 (Save $50) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Classic Mini II Suede Classic Boot, $90 (Save $60) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

Ugg Saniya Mini Suede Classic Boot, $120 (Save $50) 

Ugg Classic Boots

Rue La La

