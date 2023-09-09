Lifestyle Fashion Ugg Slippers and Boots Are Already Making Their Seasonal Return — and They're Secretly on Sale Starting at $60 Ariana Grande and Cardi B put on their Uggs recently By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 11:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty; Shutterstock; Splash; Getty If you thought that the early aughts already filled its quota of soft suede boots, you’re certainly mistaken. Uggs have been having their own mini-renaissance for roughly the past three years, and they’ve become such a coveted staple that they seem to be everywhere you look. Both Ariana Grande and Cardi B wore chunky pairs recently, while Jennifer Lawrence wore a more lowkey style back in June. Comfortable picks from the brand have also been worn by Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and many other famous stars. Instragram / Ariana Grande While dubbed a Y2K style, Uggs seem to be as popular as ever. That being said, you can hop on the renewed plush boot trend and get a new pair for as little as $60. Discount retailer Rue La La currently has loads of on-sale styles from the brand — but they’re only marked down until 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 13. Just head to Rue La La to create a free account using your email address. Uggs on Sale at Rue La La Ugg Classic Suede Slipper in Chestnut, $78.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Classic Short Suede Classic Boot, $99.99 (orig. $180) Ugg Tazz Suede Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $130) Ugg Scuff Corduroy II Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $80) Ugg Bailey Zip Short Suede Boot, $125.99 (orig. $180) Ugg Solene Mini Suede Classic Boot, $104.99 (orig. $150) Ugg Bailey Mini Suede Classic Boot, $109.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Classic Mini II Suede Classic Boot, $89.99 (orig. $150) Ugg Saniya Mini Suede Classic Boot, $119.99 (orig. $170) Ugg Classic Suede Slipper in Black, $78.99 (orig. $100) Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26 Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save $21) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $100 $79 It might seem like your fall footwear has big shoes to fill every year: They need to be comfortable enough to wear on repeat, affordable enough to justify buying, and up to par with what celebrities are wearing. Luckily, the Ugg Classic Suede Slippers meet those three requirements. Not only does the suede exterior look super soft but the inside is lined with fuzzy fabric, too. Oh, and they’re available in multiple colors right now. Ugg Classic Short Suede Classic Boot, $100 (Save $70) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $180 $100 Already in prep mode for the thick of winter? The Classic Short Suede Classic Boots are an absolute necessity since they’re much taller than a slipper, so even your legs will benefit from their toasty insides. This now-$100 pair (that’s more than 40 percent off!) comes in the typical brown color you see on many Uggs, and it’s one that’s bound to match your chocolate brown blazer à la Jennifer Lopez and your celebrity-inspired cargo pants. Ugg Tazz Suede Slipper, $80 (Save $50) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $130 $80 The Tazz Suede Slippers are the ones you need if you literally want to elevate your look. The bright purple color is staggering in its own right, but the chunky heel is going to make you taller. They’re also the same style Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk have previously worn during Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, respectively. Keep scrolling to shop more Ugg styles before the sale ends. Ugg Scuff Corduroy II Slipper, $60 (Save $20) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $80 $60 Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save $21) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $100 $79 Ugg Bailey Zip Short Suede Boot, $126 (Save $54) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $180 $126 Ugg Solene Mini Suede Classic Boot, $105 (Save $45) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $150 $105 Ugg Bailey Mini Suede Classic Boot, $110 (Save $50) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $160 $110 Ugg Classic Mini II Suede Classic Boot, $90 (Save $60) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $150 $90 Ugg Saniya Mini Suede Classic Boot, $120 (Save $50) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $170 $120 Do you love a good deal? 