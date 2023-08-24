Lifestyle Fashion Ugg Slippers, Boots, and Moccasins Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off Ahead of Cozy Season Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and more celebrities wear the brand By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 03:17PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram; ENT/SplashNews.com; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images We’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop — literally. The past few months have been all about summery sandals, and while the constant sunshine will be missed, the changes in the weather mean that cozy, comfy, and toasty shoes await — particularly, Uggs. Well, the shoe, or weather, hasn’t exactly dropped quite yet, but one thing that has? Discounted styles from the celebrity-worn brand on the online boutique Gilt. Pillowy slippers, warm boots, and fuzzy moccasins are as little as $50 for just a few days longer. (And even if you live in a climate that doesn’t exactly call for fur-lined boots, everyone needs a plushy pair of bedtime slippers.) We’ve pulled our eight favorite pairs, so keep reading and shop the styles before the sale ends on Monday, August 28 at 12 p.m. ET. Ugg Shoes on Sale at Gilt Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $78.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Disco Cross Slide Suede Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $120) Ugg Scuffita Spotty Sheepskin Slipper, $49.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Cory II Classic Suede Boot, $109.99 (orig. $155) Ugg Classic Mini Platform Suede Classic Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Charcoal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Tazz Suede Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $130) (Save 38%) Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $78.99 (orig. $100) Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap Even though Ugg shoes were originally surfer-inspired, they’ve since become a popular choice for well, just about everyone, especially celebrities. Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, and Elsa Hosk are fans of the platform boots, Hailey Bieber has worn Uggs for a fun style statement, Jennifer Garner and Emily Blunt have slid them on during fittings and while on set, respectively, and Kylie Jenner wore Uggs in Aspen, no doubt because they’re snow-and-sludge-friendly. Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Lopez all wear Uggs, too. Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save 21%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $100 $79 Slipping on snow or ice is a hard pass, but the Ugg Classic Suede Slippers? They’re a can’t-pass deal, especially when a pair of slippers in the classic chestnut hue is $21 less. The slippers’ heel isn’t exposed, so you can wear them outside and keep your feet dry. Before you add your typical size to your virtual cart, keep in mind that the brand recommends sizing up. Ugg Disco Cross Slide Suede Slipper, $60 (Save 50%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $120 $60 These Ugg Disco Cross Slide Suede Slippers have some fun fuzzy elements, yet overall, the open-ankle style is fundamentally similar to a sandal. The strap is elastic, too, so it shouldn’t dig into the skin or cause blisters, and the platform style will give you some height. Sizes 7 to 11 are available, and they’re all 50 percent off. Ugg Scuffita Spotty Sheepskin Slipper, $50 (Save 50%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $100 $50 Moccasins, tall boots, and other styles have deep discounts right now, too. Keep scrolling to shop more Ugg styles before the sale ends (or before they sell out.) Ugg Cory II Classic Suede Boot, $110 (Save 29%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $155 $110 Ugg Classic Mini Platform Suede Classic Boot, $100 (Save 37%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $160 $100 Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $80 (Save 20%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $100 $80 Ugg Tazz Suede Slipper, $80 (Save 38%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $130 $80 Ugg Classic Suede Slipper, $79 (Save 21%) Gilt Buy on Gilt.com $100 $79 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Is Bursting with Furniture Discounts — Including a Coffee Table for $214 Less PEOPLE's First-Ever Shopping Event Is Coming Soon! Here's Everything You Need to Know Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too