Ugg Slippers, Boots, and Moccasins Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off Ahead of Cozy Season

We’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop — literally.

The past few months have been all about summery sandals, and while the constant sunshine will be missed, the changes in the weather mean that cozy, comfy, and toasty shoes await — particularly, Uggs.

Well, the shoe, or weather, hasn’t exactly dropped quite yet, but one thing that has? Discounted styles from the celebrity-worn brand on the online boutique Gilt. Pillowy slippers, warm boots, and fuzzy moccasins are as little as $50 for just a few days longer. (And even if you live in a climate that doesn’t exactly call for fur-lined boots, everyone needs a plushy pair of bedtime slippers.)

We’ve pulled our eight favorite pairs, so keep reading and shop the styles before the sale ends on Monday, August 28 at 12 p.m. ET.

Ugg Shoes on Sale at Gilt

Even though Ugg shoes were originally surfer-inspired, they’ve since become a popular choice for well, just about everyone, especially celebrities. Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, and Elsa Hosk are fans of the platform boots, Hailey Bieber has worn Uggs for a fun style statement, Jennifer Garner and Emily Blunt have slid them on during fittings and while on set, respectively, and Kylie Jenner wore Uggs in Aspen, no doubt because they’re snow-and-sludge-friendly. Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Lopez all wear Uggs, too.

Slipping on snow or ice is a hard pass, but the Ugg Classic Suede Slippers? They’re a can’t-pass deal, especially when a pair of slippers in the classic chestnut hue is $21 less. The slippers’ heel isn’t exposed, so you can wear them outside and keep your feet dry. Before you add your typical size to your virtual cart, keep in mind that the brand recommends sizing up.

These Ugg Disco Cross Slide Suede Slippers have some fun fuzzy elements, yet overall, the open-ankle style is fundamentally similar to a sandal. The strap is elastic, too, so it shouldn’t dig into the skin or cause blisters, and the platform style will give you some height. Sizes 7 to 11 are available, and they’re all 50 percent off.

Moccasins, tall boots, and other styles have deep discounts right now, too. Keep scrolling to shop more Ugg styles before the sale ends (or before they sell out.)

