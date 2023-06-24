The teased "cage match" between multi-billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is more than just an internet back-and-forth, according to UFC President Dana White.

In an interview with TMZ, White, 53, said that both men are seriously considering the fight after talking to him on the phone earlier in the week.

"I was talking to Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," he said.

"Because they both said, 'Yeah we'll do it.' They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' I said, 'I don't know, let me ask [Musk].' I asked him and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious," White continued.

The "cage match" talk all started this week when the two tech titans interacted on Twitter about the possibility of a brawl in Las Vegas.

Initially, a Twitter user posted about Meta’s upcoming product that is rumored to compete with Twitter, as 51-year-old Musk responded, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment 😅.”

When warned that Zuckerberg, 39, does jujitsu, Musk responded, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Just a few hours later, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Twitter exchange in his Instagram Story with the words, “Send me location,” written in big letters.

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted late Wednesday evening.

Since then, a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE that "the story speaks for itself." White now tells TMZ that it would be "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done."

"It would break all pay-per-view records," he said. "These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. And you don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

"If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That's what I do for a living. So if they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely positively find a way to do this," White continued.

When asked if they both agreed to do it for charity, White added: "I don't think either one of them need the money."

"They both talked about how much they could raise for charity, it would be a massive number. They could both pick a charity that they both care about — crazy money," he said.

As for if there's a date in mind for a potential cage match, White said that they are still in the "early stages" after he spent an hour and a half with them on the phone.

The fight, White said, would be a "main event" on a card including other matches, and it could likely generate "triple" the reported $600 million total revenue that the 2017 fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather did. PPV would likely cost $100 to watch, White said.

While Zuckerberg took up mixed martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, White told TMZ that Musk assured him he had been in "plenty of fights" in the past himself, and also tried mixed martial arts.

Zuckerberg even recently medaled in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament, and revealed in an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan that the sport gave him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."