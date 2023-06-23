Uber Passenger Who Mistakenly Thought She Was Being Kidnapped Shoots Driver, Is Charged with Murder

"He didn’t deserve that, no one deserves that,” the victim's niece said

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:03PM EDT
Daniel Garcia
Daniel Garcia. Photo:

gofundme

A woman is facing murder charges after shooting her Uber driver in the head last week after she claims she thought she was being kidnapped.

An investigation by the El Paso Police Department in Texas allegedly showed the woman was never in danger and her driver, a 52-year-old husband and a father, never veered from her destination.

Phoebe Copas, 48, is now being held on a $1.5 million bond, El Paso police said in a statement.

The family of the driver, Daniel Piedra Garcia, said he was taken off life support on Wednesday. 

Ana Piedra, Daniel’s wife, said in a post on GoFundMe that her husband was “the sole provider for our family” and was “ was very happy to finally be able to work and bring home income” as an Uber driver after having injured his knee at his previous job, requiring surgery in April.

“He sadly passed,” Piedra said, providing an update after she says doctors told her family Daniel had no chance of surviving the shooting.

Phoebe Copas
Phoebe Copas.

El Paso Police Departmen

Copas, who is from Kentucky, was in Texas visiting her boyfriend, according to local KFOX14. She called an Uber to take her to visit her boyfriend at a local casino after he got off work. But Copas then allegedly became worried when she saw highway signs for “Juarez, Mexico,” according to police.

“At some point during the drive, Copas thought she was being taken into Mexico and shot Piedra,” El Paso police alleged. Authorities told local KVIA that Copas allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot Garcia in the back of the head and wrist, causing the car to crash. Before calling 911, Copas reportedly took a photo of the incident and sent it to her boyfriend.

“The investigation does not support that a kidnapping took place or that Piedra was veering from Copas’ destination,” police said.

It's not immediately clear if Copas has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

"It was just shocking, hard to believe, a lot of us had seen the news but we never even imagined, it never crossed our mind that it was going to be him," Piedra's niece Didi Lopez told local CBS4.

Lopez believes stereotypes about the border and its safety led to Copas allegedly assuming she was in danger.

"They make assumptions, they see stuff maybe on the news, maybe on social media, and stuff that’s not necessarily true and when they come here they come without really knowing," Lopez told the outlet.

Lopez said her uncle doesn’t have children, but was a godparent to many.

"I miss him and I wish this wouldn’t have happened to him,” she said. “He didn’t deserve that, no one deserves that.”

