Uber's CEO Reveals His Best and Worst Experiences While Delivering Food for Uber Eats

Uber’s CEO saw the highs and lows of being a driver when he decided to try his hand behind the wheel.

Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed what his experience was like going undercover as an Uber and Uber Eats driver in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Khosrowshahi tried being a ride-share driver in September, as did other Uber executives, under the alias “Dave K.” After a few months as a driver, the CEO had tales of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Surprisingly, none of them were as an Uber driver but rather as a courier for Uber Eats.

When asked about his most “nightmare rider experience” Khosrowshahi — who has been running the company for more than five years — said “I was trying to deliver food and I couldn’t find where to drop it off. Trying to figure out the maze of apartment complexes was a challenge.”

On the opposite end, “the most fun was delivering food to a touch football game,” he told WSJ. “I was like, ‘Where’s the building I’m supposed to be delivering to?’ It was a field. There was a bunch of dudes.”

The CEO hoped to gain perspective on the drivers’ experiences and, after dozens of rides chauffeuring people and takeout orders around San Francisco, Khosrowshahi says he accomplished that goal.

“Anyone who comes to Uber, they’ve used Uber, they’re passionate about the product, but as an eater or rider," Khosrowshahi said. “I want that same passion and familiarity as a driver, as a courier, as a merchant, because ultimately we are a marketplace and we’re helping over five million people a year earn part-time or full-time. That’s an important responsibility, and we’ve got to take it seriously.”