U.S. Officials Allegedly Worried About Nuclear War With North Korea in Early Days of Trump Administration

“Experts walked through various scenarios of a nuclear strike on the U.S. homeland," Miles Taylor writes in his forthcoming book

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump (left), Kim Jong Un. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

In the early days of Donald Trump's administration, top U.S. officials privately worried about the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, a new book from a former security official alleges.

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen during Trump's presidency, made the allegation in his upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, which is due out July 18.

In the book, Taylor details the fallout from Trump's now infamous 2017 statement that the U.S. would use “fire and fury” against North Korea should they continue to escalate their nuclear threats.

“In the national security world, anything having to do with nuclear weapons is handled with extreme sensitivity — well planned, carefully scripted — yet we didn’t know what Trump might say at any given moment,” Taylor writes in the book, as excerpted in Politico. “One day, he threatened North Korea ‘with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.’ He almost seemed to welcome a nuclear conflict, which terrified us.”

Taylor adds that the Department of Homeland Security “convened every top leader ... to discuss the brewing crisis."

“Experts walked through various scenarios of a nuclear strike on the U.S. homeland, dusted off response plans, and outlined best-case scenarios which nevertheless sounded horrifically grim. I cannot provide the details, but I walked out of those meetings genuinely worried about the safety of the country. In my view, the department was unprepared for the type of nuclear conflict Trump might foment.”

Speaking to Politico about the allegation, Taylor said the conversations marked "the first time to my knowledge that DHS thought there was the possibility, however remote, of Trump actually starting a war and us having to prepare for the nuclear fallout in the homeland."

A spokesperson for Trump has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment about the book.

Taylor first made headlines anonymously when, in 2018, he wrote a scathing essay for The New York Times about his time working for Trump.

In the Times op-ed, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the anonymous author claimed that many senior White House officials were secretly working to “thwart” the president’s “misguided impulses” and “worst inclinations” until he left office.

Writing anonymously, Taylor claimed: “Meetings with [Trump] veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, the op-ed claimed that concerned cabinet members at first considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office but ultimately decided against it because “no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.”

“So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over,” the author wrote, later adding: “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

Related Articles
Hill Harper attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "To Live and Die and Live" Premiere
'The Good Doctor' Star Hill Harper Announces Senate Run
jimmy and rosalynn carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Celebrate 77th Anniversary in Same Small Town as Their 1946 Wedding
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty in Mar-a-Lago Documents Case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Justice Department Says It Has Security Footage of Boxes of Papers Being Moved at Mar-a-Lago
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
The White House in Washington DC
White House Evacuated After Substance Tests Positive for Cocaine
Barack and Michelle Obama wishing their daughter Malia a happy 25th birthday
Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Malia a Happy Birthday: 'Hope 25 Brings You Everything You’re Looking For’
Harvard University
Activists Challenge Harvard Legacy Admissions After Affirmative Action Ruling: 'Not a Measure of Merit'
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios
Geraldo Rivera Celebrates 80th Birthday Days After Sudden Fox News Departure: 'A Lot to Celebrate'
Jesse Watters hosts
Who Is Jesse Watters? All About the Fox Host Replacing Tucker Carlson in the 8 O'Clock Hour
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins other members of the Supreme Court
Sonia Sotomayor Pens Stunning Rebuke of Supreme Court's Discrimination Ruling: 'Today, the Court Shrinks'
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
meisha and nicola
90 Day: Meisha and Nicola Indulge in Godly 'Heavy Petting' but Clash Over 'Control'
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report
Entire Kennedy Family Continues July Fourth Tradition with Updated Family Video
Why RFK Jr. Did Not Join Annual Kennedy Family July 4 Reunion (Exclusive)