U.S. Coast Guard Provides Update as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 67

On Friday evening, Maui County reported that 12 additional fatalities had been confirmed as of 1 p.m. local time amid an active wildfire in Lahaina

By Staff Author
Published on August 11, 2023 11:20PM EDT
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Photo:

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Hawaii continues to do everything possible to fight the effects of the devastating wildfires that are taking place in Maui.

On Friday evening, Maui County reported that 12 additional fatalities had been confirmed as of 1 p.m. local time amid an active wildfire in Lahaina. The update turned the previously reported total death toll of 55 individuals to a new total of 67.

The devastating development comes after U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency for the state of Hawaii, allowing "the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries."

It followed President Joe Biden's disaster declaration on Thursday that allowed federal funding to become available for people affected throughout the area.

“What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history,” said Governor Josh Green in a news release following Biden's declaration. “It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden’s approval of my disaster declaration request today. It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy.”

As the island continues its search and rescue efforts, the U.S. Coast Guard shared in a press release on Friday that it "has saved 17 lives, with 40 additional survivors located and assisted ashore by U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui. "

The Coast Guard shared that it has conducted a search of more than 450 square nautical miles that lasted over 15 hours and does not have any confirmed missing person in the water at this time.

Those who were rescued by the Coast Guard were said to be in "stable condition" and were found in the vicinity of Lahaina harbor, explained Capt. Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, during a briefing broadcasted by NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Lahaina area is considered the biggest community on the island’s west side and is one that local resident Keao Shaw shared with PEOPLE has "just about every house" gone.

"The fire was everywhere. It was up in the hills, it was down in the buildings, and [it was in] all the houses. It's all the way down to the beach," he expressed while recounting his experience to PEOPLE. "People were running for their lives."  

An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Shaw, who runs a charter boat business in Maui, told PEOPLE he lost his house and "one of the boats, probably the more important boat. Yeah, [on] top of that, the kids were about to go to school but both their schools burned down."

"My three-year-old, I don't think she has a great understanding of what happened. But my five-year-old, it's hitting him, he lost all his favorite books. He really wants to learn how to read and he's trying to do that," Shaw said. "All his favorite things are gone. They had a pretty great life up until now, and this is pretty hard on them. Lost his bike and everything else, but everything [is] replaceable, everything rebuildable, but it's just going to take time."

Following Friday's updates, the state is now facing the largest natural disaster in its history, per CNN. Previously, the state's highest natural disaster death toll was 61, according to CBS News, following a tsunami that hit Hilo Bay in 1960.

Related Articles
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii
Estimated 1K People Missing in Hawaii amid Wildfires: It Was ‘Impossible’ to Warn Them
Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez 3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling Into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
ay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios,Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About ‘Post Taylor Swift Show Depression’: 'One Show Isn't Enough'
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Maui Resident Loses Home, Children’s Schools in Wildfires: 'All [My Son’s] Favorite Things Are Gone'
Texas Woman Elizabeth Francis Celebrates 114th Birthday
Houston Woman Born During Taft Presidency Marks 114th Birthday with Five Generations of Family 
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith walk arm in arm as they are seen leaving Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi after having a romantic dinner date just for two in Santa Monica.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spend Date Night at Celebrity Favorite Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Laid-Back Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of Dogstar Show in California
Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of His Band Dogstar's Show in California — See the Photo!
Oprah Winfreyarrives at the Premiere Of Apple TV + "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Oprah Winfrey Makes Donations and Helps Residents amid 'Overwhelming' Hawaii Wildfires
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 53 as Residents Describe Racing Against Time to Leave
Mick Fleetwood attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Burned Down During Maui Wildfires
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1M Over Alleged Racial Profiling During Store Visit
A United Airlines plane in flight
Airlines Send Empty Planes to Hawaii, Add Flights to Evacuate Thousands of Tourists Amid Wildfires