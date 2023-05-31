Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion

"He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox's mouth," says The All-American Rejects singer

By Rachel DeSantis
Updated on May 31, 2023 02:05 PM
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter; Machine Gun Kelly. Photo:

Sonia Recchia/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

The All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter is reflecting on an alleged unsettling altercation with Machine Gun Kelly that happened while he was filming a movie with MGK's fiancée Megan Fox.

Ritter, 39, appeared as a guest on the Tuna on Toast podcast Tuesday, and claimed that MGK, 33, once “went ballistic” on him after he suggested a subtle script change involving Fox’s character.

"Colson just goes from zero to awesome rage and awesome super angry," he recalled. "I think the whole experience for me was just like, what the actual f--- is happening? He had this like, baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged and I was just like, 'OK man, I'm just gonna receive you.'"

Ritter said he was filming the "kind of… bad" crime drama Johnny & Clyde with Fox, 37, in Providence, Rhode Island at the same time he was shooting the drama Prisoner’s Daughter.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"We’'e on set and I go over to Megan’s trailer because in the film, there was this scene that she basically teases me, putting my fingers in her mouth," he said. "So I walked over to her and wanted to discuss this moment where a monster rips out her f---ing heart. That's her death scene."

The "Move Along" singer said that when he got to the trailer, Fox was with MGK, whom Ritter calls “Pistol Pete."

"I go over there and I was like, 'Hey Megan, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where, when you die, because you've been teasing putting my fingers in your mouth, that when you're dead, I put my fingers in your mouth, and it's sort of like this resolution to my character getting his revenge,'" he recalled.

According to Ritter, MGK did not like his suggestion and quickly became irate — which Ritter later drew from for his role in Prisoner’s Daughter. Reps for Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Slowly' Reconciling — But Wedding Planning Is 'Halted': Source

"He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox's mouth… He just went ballistic," he claimed. "It kind of went maniac mode and I was like… It's funny, man, I just kind of held the space for it and I was like, 'This is what I've been looking for with my character on Prisoner’s Daughter.'"

He continued: "I was like, 'I remember when Pistol Pete just started going ape on me, I was like, this is really confrontational, but also like, thank you dude. He might've been having a bad day, but I'll never forget, a lot of my role, in that one moment especially, it's not only my dad being his drunkest, wildest self, it was a little bit of Pistol Pete in my role for Prisoner’s Daughter.

Ritter went on to praise Fox as a "sweetheart to work with," and acknowledged that the alleged blow-up was "just a really singular moment."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Presley Ann/Getty

The Jennifer’s Body actress and the "Emo Girl" singer were engaged in January 2022 after more than a year of dating.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple was working on their relationship, following a rough patch earlier this year.

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," the source said. "Things are still not back to normal though."

The insider added that the pair "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant. She has just put so much into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go."

